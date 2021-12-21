Business groups welcome support, but warn more needed if restrictions continue

Business groups have welcomed a new package of Government support for hospitality and leisure companies, but warned that more might be needed if ministers tighten restrictions.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said that a “wider support package” could be needed, but welcomed the new announcements for bringing respite to businesses.

“We are pleased that the Chancellor heard our call for additional grant funding for hospitality and leisure businesses, which will provide some much-needed support in the face of this increasingly difficult trading period,” said BCC director general Shevaun Haviland.

“Clarity and speed will be needed to ensure that these grants are paid out swiftly to help these hard-pressed firms weather the next few weeks.

“Whilst these measures are a positive starting point, if restrictions persist or are tightened further, then we would need to see a wider support package, equal to the scale of any new measures, put in place.”

The package has promised another £1 billion of financial support for hospitality and leisure companies hit by the recent surge in Covid cases following the emergence of the Omicron strain of the virus.

Businesses will be able to get one-off grants worth up to £6,000 per premises that they run, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

Companies with fewer than 250 staff will also be allowed to claim back up to two weeks worth of statutory sick pay for each employee who gets the virus.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, said the packages would be particularly good for small businesses and will secure jobs in the short term.

“This is a generous package building on existing hospitality support measures to provide an immediate emergency cash injection for those businesses who, through no fault of their own, have seen their most valuable trading period annihilated,” she said.

She added: “There is now a real urgency in getting this funding to businesses so we urge local authorities to prioritise distribution of funds to make sure jobs and businesses are preserved through this difficult period.”

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) national chairman Mike Cherry said: “With the prospect of one million people sick or self-isolating by January, we encouraged the Chancellor to bring back the Covid statutory sick pay rebate – we’re pleased to see our recommendation taken forward today.

“This move will reduce stress for small employers up and down the country, helping those who are struggling most with depleted cashflow.

“It’s vital that small firms, once again up against a massively disrupted festive season, can reclaim the costs of supporting staff.”

