Bus hijacked and set alight by armed and masked men in Northern Ireland

A bus has been hijacked and set alight by armed and masked men on the same day the DUP had set as a deadline to resolve issues around the NI protocol.
Police said two men boarded the bus in Newtownards, County Down, at about 6.30am on Monday before pouring fuel over the vehicle and setting it alight.
The driver managed to escape unharmed but has been left badly shaken by the incident, police said.
The hijackers are said to have referenced the Northern Ireland protocol during the incident, according to local reports, however this has not yet been confirmed by police.
