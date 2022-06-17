Bus catches fire on street in Streatham, London

A bus caught fire in Streatham, south London, on Friday morning (17 June).

This video, taken by Laurence Nealon, shows the bus engulfed in flames on Brixton Hill near Holmewood Road.

Journalist Helen Chandler-Wilde, who posted a picture from the scene on Twitter, said that the bus pulled into the stop and “promptly caught on fire.”

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that the driver and passengers had left the bus before firefighters arrived.

Parts of the double-decker bus were damaged but no injuries were reported, LFB said.

