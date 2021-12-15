Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.
While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.
It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match.
“The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.”
Top-flight clubs have been given new guidelines to follow, including for supporters heading to matches.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are keeping teams in the loop over developments within their own squad, after their midweek match with Brentford was also called off.
Source Link Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak