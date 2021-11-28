Burnley vs Tottenham prediction and how will Premier League fixture play out today?

Tottenham are aiming to bounce back from their midweek misery when they visit Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Antonio Conte’s tenure seemed to spark into life in the second-half of Spurs’ 2-1 comeback against Leeds, but a disastrous performance against NS Mura left the Italian coach questioning the quality of his players. Nevertheless, Spurs remain only four points adrift of the top-four heading into the weekend.

Burnley’s position is far more precarious, despite going unbeaten in their last four top-flight matches.

The Clarets shared the spoils in a helter-skelter 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace last time out, with Maxwell Cornet starring once again as he scored his fifth goal in seven appearances.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 28 November at Turf Moor.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time and on Match of the Day 2.

What is the team news?

James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are both suspended for the Clarets, while Ashley Barnes and Dale Stephens are both doubts.

Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Dane Scarlett are unavailable for Spurs.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Collins, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Wood

Tottenham: Lloris, Royal, Tanganga, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Son, Kane

What are the odds?

Burnley – 11/4

Draw – 12/5

Tottenham – 1/1

Prediction

Despite Tottenham’s miserable outing against NS Mura, Conte should stir a response from his players at Turf Moor. It will be tricky and hard-fought contest, but Spurs should be able to find an edge. Burnley 1-2 Tottenham

