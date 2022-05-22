Burnley vs Newcastle predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Burnley face Newcastle United on the final day season knowing their Premier League future is on the line.

The Clarets held Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw on Thursday that crucially saw them rise out of the relegation zone, but only by way of goal difference.

It does mean that Burnley’s destiny is in their own hands, with victory sure to guarantee their safety, but that is an uphill task against a Newcastle side in tremendous form.

The Magpies all but ended Arsenal’s top-four hopes earlier this week with a resounding 2-0 win and they’re looking to round off a fantastic upturn since Eddie Howe took charge of the club.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The match will get underway at 4pm on Sunday 22 May at Turf Moor.

Where can I watch it?

The match has not been announced as one of Sky Sports’ live fixtures but highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Ben Mee and Jay Rodriguez are doubts while Matthew Lowton is suspended for Burnley. Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters and Matej Vydra are all unavailable.

Chris Wood, Fabian Schar and Ryan Fraser are doubts for Newcastle. Joe Willock, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Javier Manquillo and Jamal Lewis are set to miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Collins, Long, Taylor, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Barnes

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron

Odds

Burnley 6/5

Draw 11/5

Newcastle 12/1

Prediction

Burnley will be squeezing every last drop to ensure themselves of survival while Newcastle may have expended the best of their efforts against Arsenal. In front of a roaring home crowd, the Clarets may well have enough sheer force of will to prevail. Burnley 2-1 Newcastle.

