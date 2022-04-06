Burnley vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

A relegation six-pointer will play out at Turf Moor this evening as Everton visit Burnley in the Premier League.

Everton enter the fixture in 17th place in the table, having been beaten 2-1 by West Ham on Sunday after losing Mchael Keane to a red card, leaving them just three points off the relegation zone.

Burnley, meanwhile, are 19th in the standings, their 2-0 defeat by league leaders Man City on Saturday marking their fourth straight loss.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets are four points from safety and desperate for a victory, though Frank Lampard’s Everton must also establish some momentum to avoid getting sucked into more danger than they’re already in.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 6 April.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

The broadcaster’s Sky Go app will also stream the action live.

Team news

Michael Keane was sent off in Everton’s weekend loss at West Ham (Getty Images)

Burnley boss Dyche should have a full squad to pick from, but things aren’t so straightforward for Lampard.

Donny van de Beek sustained an injury during his warm-up ahead of Everton’s loss to West Ham so could miss out here, while Yerry Mina will not return in time for this fixture.

Nathan Patterson picked up an injury in training last weekend and is expected to be out for an unspecified period of time, and Michael Keane’s red card against the Hammers rules him out this evening.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope; Roberts, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, Bronwhill, Cornet; Weghorst.

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Holgate, Iwobi; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Odds

Burnley: 8/5

Draw: 2/1

Everton: 19/10

Prediction

Two teams in poor form to cancel each other out. Burnley 1-1 Everton.

