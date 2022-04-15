Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche after almost 10 years in charge, with the team four points adrift of Premier League safety and only eight games to go.

Dyche had been the longest serving manager in the Premier League having joined Burnley in October 2012, during which time he led the club to Premier League promotion twice and built a consistently over-performing team which recorded two top-half finishes in the past five seasons and qualified for Europe.

But the past two seasons have been more of a struggle, narrowly avoiding the drop at the end of 2020-21 before becoming entrenched in the bottom three in the current campaign. A crucial win over relegation rivals Everton last week released some of the pressure, but it was followed by a drab 2-0 defeat at bottom-club Norwich City.

Dyche departs Turf Moor along with assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer, and the sweeping changes – with no announcement of a caretaker manager – suggest a replacement may already be lined up.

Chairman Alan Pace said: “Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the Club over the last decade.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.”

Source Link Burnley sack Sean Dyche as club struggles for Premier League survival