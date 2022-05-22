Burnley relegated from Premier League following defeat to Newcastle

Burnley’s five-year spell in the Premier League has come to an end after a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle United on the final day of the season. Leeds United needed to better Burnley’s result and did just that with a 2-1 win at Brentford to ensure they survived and sealed the Clarets’ fate.

Callum Wilson struck twice at Turf Moor to earn Newcastle a 2-0 lead and althrough Maxwel Cornet pulled one back to give Burnley fans hope, it was not enough. Raphinha put Leeds in front in west London and, depsite Sergi Canos’s leveller, Jack Harrison’s late winner ensured all three points and their Premier League status.

There were jubilant scenes at the Brentford Community Stadium as Leeds manager Jesse Marsch lay on his back punching the air as he celebrated Harrison’s strike which all but guaranteed survival, and again at full-time when he was mobbed by his staff on the touchline and the players raced to celebrate with their supporters.

Leeds director Victor Orta, one of those who orchestrated Marsch’s arrival following the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa, directed the travelling fans’ joy towards the American coach, appearing to credit the manager for th team’s last-gasp survival.

The pictures were in stark contrast to the desolation 200 miles north where Burnley players and fans were coming to terms with their relegation. The club’s hierarchy took a bold decision to sack long-time manager Sean Dyche, the man who had steered them to consistent overachievement, and the intial bounce under caretaker Mike Jackson appeared to fade in the final weeks.

