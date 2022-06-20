One person is in hospital after an explosion raised a house to the ground in Lancashire.

Police said the house on Sefton Terrace in Burnley had collapsed and several properties in the area had been evacuated.

One person had been rescued by neighbours following the sudden blast, emergency services said.

In a statement on Twitter, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’re currently dealing with an explosion in a house on Sefton Terrace, Burnley. One person has been rescued by neighbours and taken to hospital.

“Please avoid the area around Sefton Terrace and Piccadilly Road. We have three fire engines and our urban search and rescue team at the scene.”

Lancashire Police said in statement: “Please be aware we are currently dealing with a house collapse on Sefton Terrace, in Burnley. Emergency services are at the scene and several properties have been evacuated.

“We are asking people to avoid the area, especially around Piccadilly Road and Sefton Terrace.”

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Burnley explosion: House collapses after blast as one person rescued