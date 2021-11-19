‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ Review: Rani Mukerji Is The OG And It Shows But Pankaj Tripathi Isn’t Bluffing Either

Bunty Aur Babli are back! And while there’s no Band Baaja Baaraat to mark the homecoming, Yash Raj Films’ second instalment of its 2005 hit film that went on to receive cult status has set off alarm bells. For two new thugs are in town and they are hilariously on-brand. Titled as Bunty Aur Babli 2, the joyride has Rani Mukerji’s Babli back in the game like the OG she is. It is an additional thrill to see the actress drop all inhibitions and after films like Mardaani, Hitchki, Mukerji as Vimmi is the revival that the cinemas needed. She is joined by Saif Ali Khan who tries his best to fill the rather large shoes of Abhishek Bacchan. He might not have the street cred of Bunty but he is unassuming, equally witty and earnest as Rakesh. Another welcome and refreshing change is Pankaj Tripathi who lights up every frame with his unmatchable comedic timing and the convincing craft of making preposterous things believable. Even Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh leave their mark in an ensemble casting that alleviates the material written by helmer Varun V. Sharma. Which is where the joyride needed more polishing and oiling for the trip to land the way one envisaged; the narrative gets self-indulgent at points, compromising the collective act and relying on the craft of convenience. In fact, the film is a funfair until the lulls set in. That and the absence of Abhishek Bachchan creeps in. So, is it worth the watch? Does it stand well to the original? Find out in the review below.

_________________________________________________________________________________​​​​​​

There’s no pretense around Bunty Aur Babli 2, you get what you expect. In fact, one wanted to sign up for mindless entertainment because of the recent attempts at cringe-inducing propaganda in the guise of entertainment. But BB2 isn’t selling anything myopic or misleading (which is a win these days TBH). Except for a good time! Just like the trailer promised. Too bad it is not without its own flaws and faults that dampen the watch and weigh it down from achieving its full potential. Even the YRF treatment falls short when the screenplay gets convoluted, leaving one with more questions than takeaways. Also, hey the comparisons are bound to happen but let’s talk about the details and the devil(s).

It all begins when Pankaj Tripathi’s cop Jatayu Singh–who has replaced Amitabh Bachchan’s Dashrath Singh after he retires–takes us back to the glory days of Bunty aur Babli and how they came to be. No, the irony of their names and their connection to each other is not lost one anyone but Tripathi does a great job of adding more life to your usual cop mould even after a Sr. Bachchan’s memorable rendition of the same. In fact, just when one is reminded of the original and it’s charm, he comes loaded with an inundation of many things. Including the signature dialogue delivery with the head tilt, the immaculate diction and the diligence with which he delivers consistently until the screen drops.

It is no joke and he didn’t come to play. In fact, he has raised the bar and given us another character that will be impersonated very many times. It’s impossible to not sing along when he goes “Bunty aur Babli..Bunty aur Babli” and that says something.

While we are still talking about the new entrants into the BB universe, Saif Ali Khan is his usual charming self. He is adorable and unassuming as Rakesh but even when he is giving the crudest of gaalis, it looks like he means no harm. His supposedly street-smart tongue oozes suave. And while suave is something I don’t complain about, the edge to pull off Bunty is a hit and miss show. Let me try to rephrase it; it simmers but never really spills out or phelaoes the raita it should. He is a gentleman even when he is creeping on someone. Having said that, his chemistry with co-star Mukerji is as fresh as it was years ago. And at the same time, it is seasoned thanks to shared memories and experiences over the years and films they’ve done together. It’s not as eclectic as the Bachchan-Mukerji collaboration but it’s a different flavor altogether.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi doesn’t disappoint. The actor as Kunal is bubbling with excitement and it is infectious. From the way he breathes life into the characters to the eccentricities that make it stand out, it is evident that Chaturvedi is versatile and gifted with a varied range and serious acting chops to sway across the spectrum. MC Sher or Bunty 2, the actor is never not grounded. Even Sharvari Wagh holds her own in front of the talented bunch and has an affable quality to herself.

But the crown is reserved for Rani Mukherji who is back to reprise Vimmi in all her glory and then some. She is still the fashion queen she was, stitching Sabyasachi dupes for herself with the same flair which has only gotten better with time. Be it the way she flaunts her freckles and years of wisdom as an actor or the way she unabashedly takes charge like the OG she is, Mukerji is super entertaining with her most outlandish performance. One that glues this funfair together.

Even her looks are as loud as her characters and shouldn’t let any Instagram account tell you it’s not fashion when all it does is accentuates Babli’s style. Again, only Mukerji could have pulled it off and she has done it effortlessly.

Another thing that works is writer/director Varun Sharma’s brand of humour which he has incorporated in the narrative by peppering it with quirks and gems of dialogues that will make you chuckle even after the scene is over. The age of social media is not amiss; the trope has caught up with time and tech with twitter storms and what not. It also brushes up on topical and important themes ranging from corruption and inefficient administration to women harassment and empowerment. It is obviously alleviated by the entire ensemble including the child actors. Everyone seems to know what they’re doing, the only thing that lacks is the writing that gets indulgent and compromises the pace of the script with frequent lulls without using its resources in the optimum way.

Few sequences are even laughable because it tries to get righteous and get to a place of moral high ground but by using the tactic of doing wrong to right a wrong. Exactly, it’s futile. There comes a point where the new cons deny the money they swindle to look right and comes like tokenistic. The first half, apart from the botch jobs, builds up to the moment where the OGs and newbies face-off and obviously some time and potential is wasted to make this clash more dramatic. Coming to the music, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy have composed the songs and honestly, they are forgettable. It’s not even a speck on the original album that served bangers one after another. There are also a few continuity issues not including the time when Saif Ali Khan drastically loses his beer belly to get down and dirty. Yeah. I want that diet too.

Also, Rakesh and Vimmi with their character arcs had the audiences and fans invested. But Kunal and Sonia are bereft of the same and doll out cons like the frequent fraud calls. It is very convenient and misses the charm of the sketches that the original dished with the whole orchestration of scam that made the most fun part of the movie. Chaturvedi and Wagh’s chemistry also isn’t as palpable in comparison to the stuff we’ve seen in the same world already.

The second part fares better while answering the question that had been on my mind since the start. And with more convincing sequences and acts, the film gets back on track on delivering what it promised. And the filmmaker does it well by making sly and then direct digs at the system by exposing loopholes and god knows there are many. Also, Jatayu Singh and Rakesh and Vimmi’s son Pappu are my favorite on-screen duo now.

Verdict.

Yes, even with the hiccups, the sequel stands well to the original until you miss Abhishek Bachchan. But watch it for Rani Mukerji’s most unabashed act. Watch it for Pankaj Tripathi’s craft. And watch it for the YRF magic that knows how to make franchise movies work.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has opened in the theatres today, on November 19.

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ Review: Rani Mukerji Is The OG And It Shows But Pankaj Tripathi Isn’t Bluffing Either