‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’: Missing Abhishek Bachchan In The Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan-Starrer? You’re Not Alone

Bunty Aur Babli are back and how! In a new revamped version with new faces in tow, lead by OG Rani Mukerji and the YRF treatment. The trailer of the sequel dropped earlier and has garnered a positive response for the quirks and the punches. If you haven’t seen it yet, it has Saif Ali Khan playing Rakesh aka Bunty alongside Mukerji’s Babli. But although they are happy in their domestic bubble with a kid, the ex-con artists have to make a return because apparently there is another duo–played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh–that is all set to steal their brand and signature. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi as the new cop in town.

While it looks like a hoot and a fun riot one can’t wait to take, it would be a lie if one said that there isn’t something missing. No points for guessing – it’s Abhishek Bachchan. The actor had not only won over his fans with charm and acting chops but also immortalized Bunty in the minds of the viewers with the aforementioned with an onscreen chemistry with Mukerji that can hardly be replaced.

Which is why fans have taken to Twitter to collectively vent about missing Bachchan’s Bunty and everything else he brought to the iconic character and ultimately the pair. Have a dekko!

Saif in Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaser – How can anyone else play Bunty? Abhishek Bachchan right now pic.twitter.com/pbafCeZrSY — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) October 22, 2021

Saif is good but I would have loved to see the OG bunty. Abhishek owned that character. https://t.co/sWmCoNG4ti — Shruti (@ShrutiJ14141) October 23, 2021

How can Saif replace Abhishek in Bunty Aur Babli 2😭😭😭#BuntyAurBabli2Trailer #BuntyAurBabli2 — Tanay Salil Shah (@tanay_sshah) October 25, 2021

the fact that Bunty Babli 2 doesnt have abhishek bachchan is sad :/ — Amira Dhawan (@DhawanAmira) October 25, 2021

Honestly, no one can replace Abhishek Bachchan’s role in Bunty aur Babli. Low key sad to not see him in BB2 — Karun (@Carun95) October 25, 2021

kinda miss ab baby 😩 https://t.co/1LgcMG1NSr — rs (@r15134678) October 25, 2021

The only thing I miss in the trailer is the original Bunty Abhishek Bachchan. Bunty and Babli franchise is incomplete without AB. Wish to see a song like Dhadak Dhadak and Kajra re .. It is one of my favorite movie of YRF .. Fun entertaining trailer.. 3🌟 #BuntyAurBabli2 — Sooraj Barjatiya Ka Prem (@_rahul_chawhan) October 25, 2021

saifu is good but missing abhishek bachhan in bunty babli trailer 🙁 — Navpreet 🍉 (@navpreetentious) October 25, 2021

How can you have any Bunty aur Babli without @juniorbachchan ? The endearing, innocent charm of Bunty was all Abhishek! #BuntyAurBabli2 — Saumya Baijal سومیا بیجل (@saumyabaijal) October 25, 2021

I am already team original Bunty and Babli 😌

Always a treat to watch Rani ! Saif in his element too!

Original Bunty was Abhishek, would have been nice if he was retained though. https://t.co/VXYQplrmqL — Anshi (@anshi_Vik) October 25, 2021

I love Saif Ali Khan but there is only one Bunty and that’s Abhishek Bachchan. #BuntyAurBabli2 — Shomini Sen (@shominisen) October 25, 2021

However, there is still a lot to look out for including the Khan-Mukerji reunion after very many years. In a statement, Rani Mukerji said, “Both sets of con-couples are extremely intelligent. They are the best when it comes to wearing disguises because they are the best at conning people with this skill.” Saif on his part gave due credit to the make-up and prosthetics department for upping the game.”

Meanwhile Saif Ali Khan added that “Films on con jobs have historically had great disguises and that’s half the fun. Nowadays we have prosthetics and makeup of a totally different level so people can expect really amazing get-ups and disguises from the cast and doing all that was a lot of fun.” The film is written and directed by Varun V Sharma who has brought the musical trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy aboard. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is all set to release on November 19.

Bunty Aur Babli isn’t the only YRF project that is getting a revamp. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengey is also being repackaged again and how. As a broadway musical, that’s how! Produced by YRF, the adaptation is titled Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. It is being directed by Aditya Chopra who is making his Broadway debut after making his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster that also starred Kajol 26 years ago. And boy, are fans waiting for a reunion. We know we are. And you?

