Bunny Diamond death: Reggae group Mighty Diamonds loses second bandmate in one week

Mighty Diamonds member Fitzroy “Bunny” Simpson has died in the same week that the iconic reggae group suffered the loss of Donald “Tabby” Shaw.

Simpson died from complications associated with diabetes on Friday (1 April). He was 71.

Days earlier, on 29 March, Shaw was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kingston, Jamaica.

Jamaican culture minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange in a statement posted on Twitter on Saturday (2 April) wrote that it was “devastating” to lose two Mighty Diamonds members in the same week.

According to the statement, Simpson was taken to the National Chest Hospital for a check-up on Friday, “was admitted, and died later” at the hospital. The singer was recovering from Covid-19 at the time of his death. He had previously suffered a stroke in 2015.

Frankie Campbell, the chairman of Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates, said Simpson had been “sick for a while”, according to Loop News.

To lose Tabby and Bunny so close together is a hard thing to deal with, Campbell added.

Shaw, who was the iconic band’s lead vocalist, was killed in the shooting outside a shop on McKinley Crescent, Kingston. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting might be connected to an ongoing local gang conflict.

Police are also probing whether the alleged criminal activities of Shaw’s son, who is currently in police custody for murder, may have resulted in the legendary reggae singer being targeted.

Fans on social media mourned the loss of “two Diamonds”, marking a “sad week for reggae music”.

The Mighty Diamonds group formed in 1969, with Shaw, Simpson and Lloyd “Judge” Ferguson. Over time, all three band mates added the word “Diamond” to their names.

The group catapulted into the spotlight in 1976 following the release of their debut album Right Time.

Known for classic reggae hits “Pass the Kouchie” and “I Need a Roof”, the Mighty Diamonds were conferred with the national honour of Order of Distinction in the Officer Class in 2021.

