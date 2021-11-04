Bulls running along M1 shot dead by police in Sheffield

Police shot dead two bulls that were running along the M1 in South Yorkshire.

The motorway was closed for about an hour-and-a-half when the animals were spotted loose on the carriageway near Sheffield, alarming drivers.

A car and trailer that had been carrying them overturned, National Highways said.

Firearms officers rushed to the scene and killed each animal with a single shot, South Yorkshire Police said.

A statement read: “We were deployed to the M1 at Tinsley Viaduct at around 9am on Thursday 4 November following reports that trailer had overturned and two bulls were loose in the carriageway.

“As the bulls posed a danger to life and property, the decision sadly had to be taken to destroy them both.

“The road was closed for around 90 minutes.”

Even before the road was closed, drivers stopped and some filtered off at junction 34 because they could see disruption ahead, police said.

The northbound carriageway fully opened around 10.30am and the southbound carriageway fully opened at 2pm, according to National Highways.

Elsewhere, in Devon, a cat brought traffic on a stretch of the M5 to a standstill for around 30 minutes on Thursday.

The animal was spotted on the northbound carriageway near Exeter, according to Somerset Live.

