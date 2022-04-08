Bull Run Middle School in Virginia evacuated over bomb threat

A middle school in Gainesville, Virginia, was evacuated after a teacher alerted police to a possible bomb threat.

Students at the school, the Bull Run Middle School, were evacuated on Friday morning after the bomb threat alert, police in Prince William County said.

The students were taken to a nearby school for safety, identified by police as Battlefield High School, while an investigation was carried out.

Police said the building was searched but no devices were located, and that initial bomb threat was found by a teacher who discovered a note on a door.

No more details were released and police are asking for anybody with information to come forward.

The school is about 35 miles from Washington DC.

