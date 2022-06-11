Bulgaria midfielder Todor Nedelev underwent surgery for a brain injury following a serious road accident involving his national team in the capital of Georgia, the country’s football federation said on Saturday.

The Bulgarian team, in Tbilisi to face Georgia in a Nations League game on Sunday, were travelling to their hotel in two buses when the accident happened.

The federation said the 29-year-old had suffered a “craniocerebral injury” and would remain under observation by local medical teams and the Bulgarian team doctor.

It said all the other Bulgaria players and staff were fine.

Reuters

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bulgarian team bus crash leaves midfielder Todor Nedelev with brain injury