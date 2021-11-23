A bus crash in Bulgaria has killed at least 45 people after the vehicle caught fire on a motorway, officials said.

Seven people with burns have been rushed to a hospital in the capital city Sofia.

Among those killed are children and residents of North Macedonia, officials confirmed.

The cause of the incident is not clear, officials said, nor is it clear whether the fire started before or after the crash.

More follows

Source Link Bulgaria bus crash: At least 45 killed after vehicle catches fire on motorway