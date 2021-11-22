Bulb has been placed into special administration, as the crisis engulfing UK energy suppliers deepened on Monday.

The utility company is by far the largest to go bust this year amid soaring wholesale energy prices. Bulb will continue to supply its 1.7 million customers while the special administrators work out longer-term plans.

It came after talks between government, energy regulator Ofgem and potential buyers failed to reach a deal.

A Bulb spokesperson said: “We’ve decided to support Bulb being placed into special administration, which means it will continue to operate with no interruption of service or supply to members.

“If you’re a Bulb member, please don’t worry as your energy supply is secure and all credit balances are protected.”

Asked about Bulb’s difficulties, prime minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said Ofgem, was “carefully” monitoring the impact of high energy prices.

“We’ve put in place the powers and robust processes to ensure customers don’t experience any disruption to energy supply, and that costs are minimised if a supplier does exit the market,” he said.

“As the public would expect, we have looked at the system, given some of the challenges and speculation that’s been reported about the impact it’s having even on large suppliers.

“We believe we have the right robust system in place so that customers don’t see their disruption to their energy supply and we still are able to keep cost disruption to a minimum.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bulb collapses into administration as energy supplier crisis deepens