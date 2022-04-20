Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka says he wants to fill the void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure and keep the important goals coming for the Gunners.

In an interview with MOTDx, Saka sounded upbeat on Arsenal’s performances this season and was full of praise for his former captain.

“This year you have seen how much of a team we’ve been, that is the spark that we have to work for each other,” said Saka.

“Everyone is young and wants to give their all for Arsenal. What Auba brought was so many goals for the team and carried us in certain moments.

“When he was doing that I looked at him and thought I always wanted to be that guy. I hope I can score some important goals the way he has done.”

Aubameyang left for Barcelona in February after four years in North London, where he scored 92 goals in 163 games for the Gunners and won the FA Cup in 2020.

When asked about the weight that the number seven shirt brings with it, a number made famous by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Eric Cantona, Saka said: “It makes you feel good, for me it gives me extra confidence to do what a number seven does.”

The 20-year-old has nine goals and five assists in the Premier League, so far. Alongside fellow England star Emile Smith Rowe, the pair are Arsenal’s leading Premier League scorers this season.

Arsenal find themselves fifth in the league, three points behind rivals Tottenham, in the fight for a Champions League spot.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bukayo Saka wants to ‘be that guy’ to fill Arsenal void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang