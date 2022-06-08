Buffalo victim's mother invites lawmakers to help clean son's wounds if they won't act on guns

The mother of a victim of the Buffalo mass shooting gave an emotional testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday (8 June), inviting lawmakers to come to her home and clean the wounds on her son’s body if they continued to refuse to tackle gun violence in the US.

Zeneta Everhart described how shrapnel was left in her son Zaire Goodman’s body after he was shot several times in a racist attack.

“I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children,” Ms Everhart said.

