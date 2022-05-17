Buffalo shooting – live: Gunman’s family blames Covid paranoia as Biden to visit grieving community

Buffalo mass shooting: 10 reported dead as police investigate manifesto

Ten people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a gunman with a rifle and body armour opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on 14 May, believed to be one of the deadliest racist massacres in recent American history, and the deadliest mass shooting in the US in 2022.

The shooting took place at Tops Friendly Market in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in the state’s second-largest city, in a predominantly Black neighbourhood that authorities believe the suspect had specifically targeted. Thirteen people in total were shot. Among the victims, 11 were Black.

Close-up shots from a video of Saturday’s attack, which police say was filmed by the gunman himself, show the N-word and the number 14 — a known white supremacist code — written on the barrel of the gun in white paint.

A “manifesto” has been found online, connected to the 18-year-old suspect Payton Gendron, that references racist and white nationalist tropes and far-right conspiracy theories.

President Joe Biden will visit Buffalo on Tuesday to “grieve” with the community.

Show latest update 1652781624 Buffalo shooting victim killed while picking up cake for grandson’s birthday The 10 individuals killed by a white supremacist during a mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo have been identified, including Andre Mackniel, who was picking up a cake for his grandson’s birthday. Mr Mackneil had travelled 120 miles from his home to be present for his grandson’s birthday when he was targetted by a white supremacist mass shooter at the grocery store. Read the full story by Graig Graziosi here: Maroosha Muzaffar 17 May 2022 11:00 1652778024 Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments The Arizona Senate on Monday opened an ethics investigation into a Republican member who tweeted inflammatory comments about last weekend’s racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that left 10 people dead. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 17 May 2022 10:00 1652774424 Buffalo gunman’s family say he snapped due to Covid isolation and paranoia Family of the Buffalo supermarket gunman has said that the teen snapped because of the “paranoia and isolation” of the Covid pandemic. In an interview with the New York Post, relatives confessed that they had no idea that 18-year-old Payton Gendron was an alleged white supremacist. They also said that the teen needed help after threatening his classmates almost a year ago. “I have no idea how he could have gotten caught up in this. I blame it on Covid,’’ Sandra Komoroff, 68, a cousin of Mr Gendron’s mom Pamela was quoted as saying. “He was very paranoid about getting Covid, extremely paranoid, to the point that — his friends were saying — he would wear the hazmat suit [to school],” she said. She added that Mr Gendron had “bought into the fear of Covid.” Maroosha Muzaffar 17 May 2022 09:00 1652770771 Here’s the hard truth about people like Payton Gendron ICYMI: During my research, I found that the underlying feelings drawing people to extreme movements were similar, regardless of whether the person was a Norwegian women recruited into a Marxist cult in the 1980s or a British schoolboy lured to fight for Islamists in Syria in 2014, writes Charlotte McDonald-Gibson. Graeme Massie 17 May 2022 07:59 1652768456 Gunman sought to ‘continue his rampage’ The gunman who killed 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo last week intended to target a second store on Saturday if he had not been stopped, police said. Buffalo police chief JosephGramaglia told local media that there was evidence to suggest the gunman wanted to target a second store on Saturday if he had not been stopped. Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black. Maroosha Muzaffar 17 May 2022 07:20 1652767289 Tops thanks community, announces resources for locals ICYMI: In a statement on Monday, Tops Friendly Markets thanked members of the local community and law enforcement for their efforts over the weekend, when 10 people were shot dead and three others wounded by a gunman. The chain, who said the tragedy will not change its commitment to the predominantly Black neighbourhood around the store where the shooting happened, also announced a series of iniaitives to help locals A shuttle bus bill run to the nearest Tops store, the company said, and food and supplies will also be made available via the city’s Resource Council, a charity. The Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket is expected to remain closed “until further notice” as the investigation into the deadly shooting continues. Graeme Massie 17 May 2022 07:01 1652763773 White supremacist symbols on gun, video shows ICYMI: The gunman accused of killing 10 people in a racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York on Saturday appeared to have racist slogans daubed on his weapon. A video appeared to show the suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, with the N-word and the number 14 — a known white supremacist code — written on the barrel of the gun in white paint. A government official said “14” refers to a 14-word statement that is popular with white supremacists, according to Buffalo News. Mr Gendron has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder charges. Read the full story here: Graeme Massie 17 May 2022 06:02 1652760113 ‘He had plans to continue his attack’, say police ICYMI: Payton Gendron, the Buffalo shooting suspect, would have continued shooting “more Black people” following the attack on a supermarket, police have reportedly said. Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told ABC News on Monday that Mr Gendron, 18, could have continued shooting in the area around the Tops supermarket on Saturday, where 10 people were shot dead. Three others were wounded in the attack, and according to police 11 of his alleged victims were Black. Authorities have described the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime. “We have uncovered information that if he escaped the [Tops] supermarket, he had plans to continue his attack,” Mr Gramaglia said. “He had plans to continue driving down Jefferson Ave to shoot more Black people … possibly go to another store [or] location.” Read the full story here: Graeme Massie 17 May 2022 05:01 1652756651 Liz Cheney calls out GOP for enabling white nationalism ICYMI: Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has called out her own party on the issue of white nationalism after Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, and others across the United States this weekend. She tweeted: “The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.” It comes after New York governor described the 18-year-old Buffalo gunman as a “white supremacist” following revelations about his beliefs and past history, as well as apparent white supremacist motives. Republicans have staunchly defended gun rights in spite of previous mass shootings, and some in Congress have been accused of furthering white nationalist rhetoric. Graeme Massie 17 May 2022 04:04 1652753491 New White House press secretary pushes back on Fox question over Biden trip to Buffalo but not other scenes of attacks White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to engage with a query from a Fox News correspondent who asked why President Joe Biden was able to visit Buffalo to comfort victims of a white supremacist mass shooting which took place there over the weekend but not other disaster-stricken communities. Andrew Feinberg has the details. Graeme Massie 17 May 2022 03:11

