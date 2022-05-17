Buffalo shooting – live: Biden says ‘white supremacy will not have the last word’ after visiting victims (cloned)

Buffalo mass shooting: 10 reported dead as police investigate manifesto

Ten people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a gunman with a rifle and body armour opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on 14 May, believed to be one of the deadliest racist massacres in recent American history, and the deadliest mass shooting in the US in 2022.

The shooting took place at Tops Friendly Market in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in the state’s second-largest city, in a predominantly Black neighbourhood that authorities believe the suspect had specifically targeted. Thirteen people in total were shot. Among the victims, 11 were Black.

Close-up shots from a video of Saturday’s attack, which police say was filmed by the gunman himself, show the N-word and the number 14 — a known white supremacist code — written on the barrel of the gun in white paint.

A “manifesto” has been found online, connected to the 18-year-old suspect Payton Gendron, that references racist and white nationalist tropes and far-right conspiracy theories.

President Joe Biden arrived in Buffalo on Tuesday to “grieve” with the community and delivered remarks where he called Saturday’s attack “straightforward terrorism”.

“Hate will not prevail, white supremacy will not have the last word,” he said during a speech at a Buffalo community centre.

Show latest update 1652805344 Biden delivers remarks in Buffalo on racist attack US President Joe Biden addressed the nation following a visit with victims of the Buffalo mass shooting family members on Tuesday, where he and first lady Jill Biden expressed their deepest sympathies for those who are suffering “the pain … of a loss that’s so profound”. “[A] days gonna come, it will come when your loved one brings you a smile as you remember him or her, before it brings a tear to your eye,” he said before commemorating each of the 10 people’s lives “cut short in a grocery store”. “In America, hate will not prevail and white supremacy will not have the last word,” the president said, before directly calling the attack “terrorism … domestic terrorism”. “A hate that through the media, politics … radicalised people” he said, adding that people falsely believed that they’ll “be replaced by the other, by people who don’t look like them” referencing the great replacement theory that was cited by the gunman accused of carrying out Saturday’s deadly attack. “I call on all Americans to reject the lie and condemn those who spread the lie for power and political gain and profit. That’s what it is,” he said, before saying “white supremacy is a poison”. Johanna Chisholm 17 May 2022 17:35 1652805135 Watch: Bidens arriving in Buffalo to pay tribute to victims Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the scene of the Buffalo memorial set up to honour the 10 people who were killed and the three who were injured by an armed gunman on Saturday in what is now the most lethal racist attack since the US president took office. He’s expected to deliver remarks while visiting the New York city rocked by the violent actions of a white supremacist who targeted Black people with an assault rifle at a supermarket. The president is expected to directly address gun restrictions and to urge Americans to reject racism and embrace the nation’s diversity, the White House said. Johanna Chisholm 17 May 2022 17:32 1652803515 Biden to deliver remarks in Buffalo and condemn mass shooting US President Joe Biden arrived in Buffalo on Tuesday with First Lady Jill Biden, where the pair walked hand-in-hand to the makeshift memorial just outside the Buffalo, New York supermarket that was the site of the racist attack where 10 people died at the hands of a white supremacist mass shooter. The president will also be meeting with first reponders, community members and the families of the victims who lost their lives during Saturday’s attack. Afterwards, he’ll also be delivering remarks at a 1pm ET speech in the New York city, during which he’s expected to label the violent attack as a “despicable act” and to call it out “for what it is: “Terrorism motivated by a hateful and perverse ideology that tears at the soul of our nation”. Continue reading the full story from The Independent below. Johanna Chisholm 17 May 2022 17:05 1652800647 In photos: President Joe Biden and first lady pay their respects to victims President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Buffalo on Tuesday to pay their respects to the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a memorial across the street from the Tops supermarket where a gunman unleashed a racist attack on shoppers in the supermarket and killed 10 people while wounding at least three. US President Joe Biden embraces New York State Governor Kathy Hochul after disembarking Air Force One at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Buffalo (AFP via Getty Images) US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden look on as New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer read a note at a memorial near a Tops grocery store in Buffalo (AFP via Getty Images) The US president is expected to deliver remarks in Buffalo on Tuesday at 1pm ET Johanna Chisholm 17 May 2022 16:17 1652799486 Biden and first lady arrive in Buffalo to comfort mourning families US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Buffalo, New York on Tuesday to meet with community leaders and the families of victims of the mass shooting that killed 10 people and wounded three. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this week that the couple will be in the city to “comfort the families of the 10 people whose lives were senselessly taken in this horrific shooting. And they will express gratitude for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other law enforcement members who took immediate action to try and protect and save lives”. The US president is expected to deliver remarks at 1pm ET. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, as they travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to pay their respects to the lives lost in Saturday’s shooting. (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Johanna Chisholm 17 May 2022 15:58 1652796015 CNN reporter breaks down while covering Buffalo shooting CNN anchor Victor Blackwell was unable to hold back tears as he reported live from outside the supermarket in Buffalo, New York, where 10 people were killed in a racial massacre. Blackwell choked up and broke down after he talked to one of the eyewitnesses of the shooting who said she had taught her daughter to “become small and invisible” while preparing her for such incidents in the past. “I’ve done 15 of these. At least the ones I can count,” Blackwell said to his colleague Alisyn Camerota back in the studio. “And we keep having the conversation about Democrats will say guns, Republicans will say mental health and nothing will change. And I’ll probably do another one this year,” he added, his voice shaking. Continue reading the full story from The Independent below. Johanna Chisholm 17 May 2022 15:00 1652792415 New Zealand shooting survivor says violence achieved nothing If the Buffalo supermarket shooter had learned anything from the massacre in New Zealand that apparently inspired him, it should have been that the violence didn’t achieve any of the gunman’s aims, a survivor said Tuesday. Temel Atacocugu was shot nine times when a white supremacist opened fire during Friday prayers at two mosques in Christchurch three years ago, killing 51 worshippers and severely injuring dozens more. Mr Atacocugu continues to recover from the gunshot wounds in his mouth, left arm and both legs. One of the stated aims of the Christchurch gunman was to sow discord between racial and ethnic groups, eventually forcing nonwhite people to leave. But if anything, the opposite happened as Muslims and non-Muslims embraced each other in a shared and enduring grief. “Violence does not solve the problem. They should see that. People, including the extremists, should see that violence does not fix anything,” he said. “Peace will fix it. They have to learn to talk with people around them, too.” Continue reading the full story on The Independent below. Johanna Chisholm 17 May 2022 14:00 1652788824 Gunman named Sadiq Khan on ‘enemy kill list’ in white supremacist manifesto London mayor Sadiq Khan was named by Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron on a list of enemies he wanted dead. Gendron, 18, is accused of shooting dead 10 people at a supermarket in the US city in New York state on Saturday. Read the full story here: Johanna Chisholm 17 May 2022 13:00 1652781624 Buffalo shooting victim killed while picking up cake for grandson’s birthday The 10 individuals killed by a white supremacist during a mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo have been identified, including Andre Mackniel, who was picking up a cake for his grandson’s birthday. Mr Mackneil had travelled 120 miles from his home to be present for his grandson’s birthday when he was targetted by a white supremacist mass shooter at the grocery store. Read the full story by Graig Graziosi here: Maroosha Muzaffar 17 May 2022 11:00 1652778024 Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments The Arizona Senate on Monday opened an ethics investigation into a Republican member who tweeted inflammatory comments about last weekend’s racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that left 10 people dead. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 17 May 2022 10:00

