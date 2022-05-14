Buffalo police say that several people have suffered injuries and a suspect is in custody after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in the city.
Police said the shooting took place at Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
It was not immediately clear how many people had been hit or how serious their injuries are.
‘Multiple’ people shot
Buffalo police say “multiple” people have been injured by gunfire after a suspect opened fire in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.
The police department said a suspect was in custody.
Phil Thomas14 May 2022 21:13
Source Link Buffalo shooting – latest: ‘Multiple’ injuries after gunman opens fire at supermarket