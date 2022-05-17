Buffalo mass shooting – live: Local man arrested for making terrorist threat referencing weekend massacre

Buffalo mass shooting: 10 reported dead as police investigate manifesto

Ten people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a gunman with a rifle and body armour opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on 14 May, believed to be one of the deadliest racist massacres in recent American history, and the deadliest mass shooting in the US in 2022.

The shooting took place at Tops Friendly Market in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in the state’s second-largest city, in a predominantly Black neighbourhood that authorities believe the suspect had specifically targeted. Thirteen people in total were shot. Among the victims, 11 were Black.

Close-up shots from a video of Saturday’s attack, which police say was filmed by the gunman himself, show the N-word and the number 14 — a known white supremacist code — written on the barrel of the gun in white paint.

A “manifesto” has been found online, connected to the 18-year-old suspect Payton Gendron, that references racist and white nationalist tropes and far-right conspiracy theories.

President Joe Biden will visit Buffalo on Tuesday to “grieve” with the community.

Show latest update 1652756651 Liz Cheney calls out GOP for enabling white nationalism ICYMI: Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has called out her own party on the issue of white nationalism after Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, and others across the United States this weekend. She tweeted: “The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.” It comes after New York governor described the 18-year-old Buffalo gunman as a “white supremacist” following revelations about his beliefs and past history, as well as apparent white supremacist motives. Republicans have staunchly defended gun rights in spite of previous mass shootings, and some in Congress have been accused of furthering white nationalist rhetoric. Graeme Massie 17 May 2022 04:04 1652753491 New White House press secretary pushes back on Fox question over Biden trip to Buffalo but not other scenes of attacks White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to engage with a query from a Fox News correspondent who asked why President Joe Biden was able to visit Buffalo to comfort victims of a white supremacist mass shooting which took place there over the weekend but not other disaster-stricken communities. Andrew Feinberg has the details. Graeme Massie 17 May 2022 03:11 1652749531 The problem with Biden’s speech about the Buffalo shooter I don’t want to unite with people that want me dead, writes Michael Arceneaux. Graeme Massie 17 May 2022 02:05 1652746531 Inside the data that debunks the ‘Great Replacement’ theory Versions of the conspiracy theory have existed for decades or even centuries – but the data doesn’t support the claims, writes Andrew Buncombe. Graeme Massie 17 May 2022 01:15 1652742331 Schumer accuses ‘MAGA Republicans and cable news pundits’ of spreading ‘echoes’ of Buffalo shooter’s ideology Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined the chorus of voices accusing the right of spreading the same ideology as the shooters in Buffalo, Christchurch, El Paso and other attacks motivated by the racist “White Replacement Theory” belief. Speaking on the floor of the US Senate on Monday, Mr Schumer excoriated conservatives for spreading what he said were “echoes” of the same ravings that the suspect in the mass shooting that occurred over the weekend in Buffalo espoused in a lengthy manifesto posted online before the attack. John Bowden has the story. Graeme Massie 17 May 2022 00:05 1652740291 Obama reacts to ‘despicable’ Buffalo shooting The former president took to Twitter to condemn the mass shooting by a white nationalist in a predominantly Black neighbourhood of Buffalo. “This weekend’s shootings in Buffalo offer a tragic reminder of the price we pay for refusing to curb the easy access to guns. It should also serve as a wakeup call for all Americans of goodwill, regardless of party,” he said. “We need to repudiate in the strongest terms the politicians and media figures who — whether for political gain or to boost ratings — have used their platforms to promote and normalize “replacement theory” and other starkly racist, anti-Semitic, and nativist conspiracy theories. “It’s despicable, it’s dangerous — and it needs to stop.” Graeme Massie 16 May 2022 23:31 1652738287 Buffalo man arrested and accused of making terroristic threat A Buffalo man was arrested amd accused of making a terroristic threat against two businesses in the wake of the mass shooting in the city. Erie County District Attorney’s Office alleges that Joseph S Chowaniec made threats to a pizzeria on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo and to a brewery downtown. Investigators say the 52-year-old called both businesses Sunday afternoon and made threats referencing the shooting at Tops Friendly Markets in the city, which killed 10 people and injured another three. Mr Chowaniec faces seven years in prison if convicted. Graeme Massie 16 May 2022 22:58 1652737049 Radio call reveals first responders’ alarm ICYMI: The radio calls between dispatchers and first responders on the scene at Buffalo’s Tops Friendly Market at the weekend has revealed their alarm at finding bodies at the supermarket. According to audio obtained by Buffalo News on Sunday, a police officerinformed dispatchers to alert homicide detectives because “We have bodies down here”. That call came after police were dispatched to the scene at 2.31pm to find an active shooting situation and straight away told dispatchers: “Radio, send as many cars as you possibly can”. Shots were still being fired by the suspect gunman, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, as more police cars were dispatched to the store on the city’s Jefferson Avenue. Read the full story here: Graeme Massie 16 May 2022 22:37 1652734889 ICYMI: The parents of 18-year-old Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron were interviewed by FBI agents over the weekend, police said. On Sunday, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said investigators including FBI agents and New York State troopers had been to Mr Gendron’s family home, where they interviewed his parents. While details remain few and far between, Mr Gramaglia said both of Mr Gendron’s parents were cooperating with authorities. The police commissioner also believed they were “absolutely distraught and devastated” by their son’s arrest in connection with the shooting at Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, Fox News reported. Police believe the suspect gunman acted alone when he shot 10 people dead at the supermarket in Buffalo, about 200 miles away from his home in Conklin, New York. Read the full story here: Graeme Massie 16 May 2022 22:01 1652733142 Shooting suspect visited Buffalo supermarket in March Buffalo Police Commissioner says that the shooting suspect visited the site of the mass killing back in March. Joseph Gramaglia said that white supremacist Payton Gendron had been at the Tops Friendly Markets store several months ago. Mr Gramaglia added that law enforcement has embarked on “a very long investigation.” “There’s a lot of digital footprint, electronics we’ll have to go through. So that process is ongoing,” he said on Monday. “Information has also come as a result of some of this investigation that the individual was here a few months ago, back in early March. So as I said, there’s a lot of material to go through, so that we have confirmed now it appears that individual was here back in early March.” Graeme Massie 16 May 2022 21:32

Source Link Buffalo mass shooting – live: Local man arrested for making terrorist threat referencing weekend massacre