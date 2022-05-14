Buffalo mass shooting: 10 reported dead as police investigate manifesto

A gunman with a rifle and body armor opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon (14 May), authorities said.

Investigators believe the man may have been recording the shooting, the official said.

The official warned the investigation was in its preliminary stages and that authorities hadn’t yet discerned a clear motive, but the investigation continues.

Buffalo police confirmed the shooter was in custody in a tweet, but the suspect was not identified.

