Bucha mass graves ‘staged’, claims Putin spokesperson

Posted on April 7, 2022 0

Vladimir Putin’s press secretary has claimed that mass graves of Ukrainian citizens in Bucha are ‘staged’.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, refused to answer how man civilians have died during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“We insist that the whole situation in Bucha is a well-staged insinuation”, he told Sky News.

This comes after Ukrainian troops entering the city, which is 15 miles northwest of the capital Kyiv, claimed to have found the mass graves of tortured civilians. Satellite images of the city appear to confirm these claims.

