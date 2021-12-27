BTS's V's Solo 'Christmas Tree' For 'Our Beloved Summer' Broke A Major Record And Dethroned Mariah Carey

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung dropped a beautiful solo titled ‘Christmas Tree’ and it’s truly a holiday present. Recorded for the soundtrack of JTBC and Netflix’s Our Beloved Summer, a new K-drama featuring Parasite star Choi Wooshik and Itaewon Class actress Kim Da-mi. The soft ballad which has English and Korean lyrics is V’s third K-drama soundtrack.

The song releases just in time for Christmas and it has already broken a major record. It has garnered the highest debut streams for a Korean OST, hitting 1.46 million streams on Spotify within 15 hours of its launch. While that’s quite the feat, you should check out the competition. Turns out, V also dethroned the queen of the holiday festivities Mariah Carey’s legendary track ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, on iTunes U.S. and iTunes Worldwide with ‘Christmas Tree’. The song is also only the second Korean OST to debut on the top spot on iTunes U.S. charts. The previous song was his own track ‘Sweet Night’ from Park Seo Joon starrer Itaewon Class.

Check out the song and its music video featuring scenes from Our Beloved Summer here:

J-Hope took to Weverse to congratulate V on his holiday hit and share his precious reactions. A fan posted a translation of his thoughts on ‘Christmas Tree’.

weverse 211226 @bts_twt hobi: whaaat even the instrumental is really good and all too 🥺😇 +screenshot of hobi listening to the instrumental for “christmas tree” (v’s OST for the drama “our beloved summer”) on spotify pic.twitter.com/k0nBEAHTZV — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) December 26, 2021

While this news is sure to keep up the holiday spirit, ARMYs are concerned about the health of BTS members RM, Jin and Suga as they tested positive for COVID-19 after their return from the U.S. While RM and Suga reportedly aren’t showing any symptoms of the infection, Jin is believed to be showing symptoms. All three members have taken both doses of the vaccine.

SEE ALSO: BTS’ Suga Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Returning From The U.S.; Had No Contact With Other Band Members

