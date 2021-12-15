BTS X Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' Edited Video Goes Viral On The Internet; ARMY Reacts

The Bangtan Boys from South Korea have not only dominated the music circuit in 2021 but have also ruled social media since their recent Instagram debut. After enjoying a phenomenal year and earning several prestigious accolades at the American Music Awards and MTV EMA earlier this year, the septet recently announced their official long break to enjoy some time off work. But looks like the ARMY has already started missing their idols as a fan-made edited video of the Bangtan Boys grooving to Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s track ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ has been making rounds on the internet. While the video has gone viral, ARMY is surely having a gala time, seeing the global icons dancing on a popular Bollywood track.

While the edited mashup video features BTS’ rehearsal video from their 2015 Festa performance, the addition of Katrina and Akshay’s peppy remixed track from the recently-released ‘Sooryavanshi’ has surely grabbed a lot of attention. Needless to say, the fan-made edited video has been making quite some noise on the internet. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, the septet recently made their Instagram debut and within no time, Kim Taehyung aka V even broke two Guinness World Records as well. According to reports, the pop sensation went on to become the fastest individual to surpass 1 million and 10 million followers on the social platform, just within a few hours of his Instagram debut. Other BTS members: RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook also amassed more than 20 million followers on their respective solo accounts.

Right, before announcing their official long break from music, BTS even dropped a holiday remix version of their popular track ‘Butter’. In addition to dropping the carol pop version, BTS also announced that they would be performing live next year in March. While their recent live performance in LA turned out to be a massive hit, ARMY is eager for their idols to return from their break and perform in their hometown, Seoul, next year.

