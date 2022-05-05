BTS Video From Met Gala Shows Kim Kardashian Couldn't Zip Marilyn Monroe's Dress Over Her Butt; Twitter Is At It

Leave it to Miss Kim Kardashian to make headlines every Met Gala and this time she took things to another level as she wore an iconic piece of clothing once worn by Marilyn Monroe. Kim wore the glittering beaded gown designed by Jean Louis in which Monroe sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, causing quite the scandal at the time. After being called out for losing 16lbs to get into the dress, the reality TV star is now being called out for being unable to zip up the dress and yet wearing it on the red carpet.

A BTS footage shared by TMZ, showed that when Kim actually went to try the dress at Ripley’s, her staff and stylist struggled to get the dress over her derriere. After a struggle, they managed to pull the dress up but could not zip it over Kim’s internet breaking butt. IN the video the reality star could also be heard saying that ‘we could fake it’ and that is the reason why she coils be seen wearing the white fur coat to cover up her unzipped backside. Kim K reportedly wore the original dress just to walk on the red carpet and changed into a replica after she entered the main venue. Here is how netizens reacted to it.

Ruined the integrity of an iconic piece of art and your own hair and for what? To completely miss the mark and era of the event. And we all know the zipper wasn’t zipped in the back. The bbl could never fit in Marilyn’s dress. Flop era continues. — Jax Retirement Party 🥳🪅🎉✌🏻 (@Wh0SaidDat) May 3, 2022

That’s a big old nope. Gilded Age – 1890s was supposed to be the inspiration. Not to mention what’s glamorous about wearing a dress you can’t even zip shut? It was another desperate attempt by the trashiest family in America. — Kate C. (@itskatemcgate) May 4, 2022

It gets funnier. I don’t think OK actually meant to say that! …..

“Kim Kardashian was forced to leave her backside open after being unable to zip up the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore on the red carpet of the Met Gala.”

🥳 — Margot (Maddie & Hamish, dogs, sadly 🌈) (@Hamishmczzz) May 4, 2022

Unfortunately it was the real dress, she couldn’t zip it despite scrambling to lose enough weight as it legally can’t be altered. I agree, it should’ve stayed preserved. It’s more than just a dress-it’s *the* dress, a part of one of the most iconic moments in pop culture history. — Molly🦇✨ (@MollyDelReyy) May 4, 2022

Kim Kardashian really told everyone she crash dieted to fit into that dress, and it turns out they couldn’t even zip it over her ass 🙄 — kelli (@kelemetry) May 4, 2022

i can’t breathe kim kardashian couldn’t fully zip that dress up why not just wear a replica 😭 pic.twitter.com/2moaBwPdEp — farheen (@yennefars) May 4, 2022

Here’s why Kim Kardashian draped a white stole over that $6.8m Marilyn Monroe dress on the red carpet at the Met Gala. Yup, it couldn’t zip over her famous butt… (red carpet pic from Getty) pic.twitter.com/dCuaHoNGnZ — craigbjacobs (@craigbjacobs) May 4, 2022

Kim Kardashian has earlier told La La Anthony, who hosted Vogue’s Livestream, that she eventually did not fit into the dress and was determined to fit into it. She said ‘I had this idea to put it on and to try it on, and they came with armed guards and gloves. I tried it on and it didn’t fit me, and so I looked at them and said give me like three weeks, and I had to lose 16lbs, down today, to be able to fit this. It was such a challenge, it was like a role, I was determined to fit it.”

She has been called out by several netizens who said that Kardashian was trying to glorify unhealthy body standards.

