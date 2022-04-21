BTS' V Sets Another Instagram Record And ARMYs Are Celebrating The Milestone!

BTS members joined Intagram with their individual accounts not long ago and since then, they have been posting some quality (and chaotic) content on a daily basis. RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope immediately broke records the way they usually do with their music. Between their witty stories and aesthetic feeds, BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V has stood out. Initially he broke two Guinness World Records with his IG debut. He then became the first Asian celebrity to have four posts with over 17 million likes. And now, he has set yet another impressive record.

V, along with the rest of BTS joined Instagram in December 2021 and since then he has already crossed 40 million followers. He achieved this feat within 135 days. That’s the fastest anyone has garnered a 40 million followers on the social media platform. Fans are unsurprised yet elated that V is getting the attention he deserves. On Twitter, #THV40MILLION was trending as fans celebrated the major feat.

A fan wrote, “People are drawn to you because of who you are. Beautiful both inside and outside! Congratulations on 40 million followers Taehyung!”

People are drawn to you because of who you are. Beautiful both inside and outside! Congratulations on 40 million followers Taehyung! 🥳💜💜💜#THV40MILLION pic.twitter.com/h5cvjzuZQq — Gentleflower71 🌺🐯🐰 (@gentleflower71) April 19, 2022

Another fan tweeted, “cheers to all the records this man keeps hitting! congratulations taehyung.”

cheers to all the records this man keeps hitting! congratulations taehyung RECORD SETTER THV#TaehyungInstagram40M#THV40MILLION pic.twitter.com/nBDg6sQcYG — joa (@thvshiningstar) April 19, 2022

And the congratulations poured in –

Taehyung first post on Instagram on December 6, 2021. Taehyung last post on Instagram 7 days ago. In between, 40 million followers who are madly in love with him💚 #THV40MILLION pic.twitter.com/IALfxI7Pkg — Mariposa 𐤀∞ (@Mariposa732) April 19, 2022

OUR RECORD SETTER THV CONTINUES TO BREAK RECORDS CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG!#THV40MILLION #TaehyungInstagram40M pic.twitter.com/NgBDyuzhzA — TAE ADVOCATES 👑 KTH1 IS COMING (@AdvocatesTae) April 19, 2022

KIM TAEHYUNG does the bare minimum n ppl fall for his charms CONGRATULATIONS KIM TAEHYUNG..

INSTA MILLION KING THV#THV40MILLION

#TaehyungInstagram40M pic.twitter.com/YytbG4bWtU — Zara (@zarastigma) April 19, 2022

Recently, BTS’ Permission to Dance on stage concert in Las Vegas wrapped up. The K-pop group performed in-person for days that saw Vegas painted purple just for the boy band. performed iconic songs including ‘Dynamite’, Grammy-nominated track ‘Butter’ and ‘Telepathy’.

Cover image: thv/Instagram

