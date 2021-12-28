BTS' V In 'Squid Game' Season 2? The K-pop Star’s Photo With Lee Jung Jae Sparks Fan Theories

Very few K-drama series have been as influential on a global scale as Netflix’s Squid Game. The highly addictive show broke viewership records so it’s unsurprising that it’s coming back for a Season 2. While a lot hasn’t been revealed about the upcoming instalment, fans have their own theories and one of them involves BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung).

It all started when Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae who plays the enduring and hilarious Seong Gi-Hun in the show shared a selfie with V. In it, the two can be seen smiling and while the post has no caption, fans are having a gala time theorizing that V could be joining the cast of Squid Game Season 2.

Clearly, this isn’t much to go on but there’s no denying that the possibilities are endless.

Palpitations.

Actor Lee Jung Jee of Squid Game prestige poses with BTS V in a photo on his Instagram accounthttps://t.co/GW2ri4ocLR Manifesting the universe for Actor Taehyung come back 😭 pic.twitter.com/1w68hfR1hE — The Taehyung Brand (@BTSV_Brand) December 27, 2021

We already know that BTS members watched the show. In fact, at a concert in Los Angeles on their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ tour, the band dropped a bunch of Squid Game references. V took on the stage in a red jumpsuit, dressed as one of the masked men from the show. ARMYs couldn’t get enough of it. Meanwhile, Jin (Kim Seokjin) served a reference of his own wearing pigtails as a nod to the iconic Younghee doll, otherwise known as the creepy doll from the Red light, Green light scene from the series. If you ask me, it makes perfect sense for a K-drama and K-pop crossover to occur in Squid Game.

Squid Game will soon return with a sequel starring Lee Jung Jae. While the first season saw him play a man joining the contest to get out of debt and eventually winning the deadly game, the next season will likely revolve around what he does after finding out who was behind the whole thing. Hopefully, we’ll know more soon as the show goes into production.

