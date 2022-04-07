BTS' V Breaks Silence On What He Whispered To Olivia Rodrigo In The Jaw-dropping Grammys Moment

The Grammys had several memorable moments but the biggest highlight has got to be BTS’ performance. The K-pop group took over the 64th Grammy awards to perform their megahit track English track ‘Butter’. BTS members – RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook kickstarted the performance with Jungkook entering from the ceiling while Kim Taehyung aka V flirted a little with Best New Artist winner Olivia Rodrigo and whispered something in her ear in the audience before heading up to the stage. In response, Rodrigo’s jaw dropped. That moment effectively broke the internet. And now, days after the 2022 Grammys, fans are still wondering what V whispered in the ‘Driver’s License’ singer’s ear. Luckily, V has offered some clarity on the subject.

During a Weverse live, Kim Taehyung was asked about what he told Olivia before the ‘Butter’ performance at the Grammys. He finally broke his silence and revealed that he knows the singer well and what he told her was definitely “important”. “Just important business. We know each other well right. I didn’t even use English,” he explained.

He later teased fans by saying that he forgot what he exactly told her. “I did say something but I was so nervous because of the stage, so I forgot what did I say. Maybe it’s ‘You have to be surprised now.” he added.

A fan translation page posted a snippet from the live. Here’s what it says:

BTS was nominated for Best Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys. While they didn’t win the category, they won the event as the main highlight of the show. See for yourself:

Cover image: Recording Academy/Instagram

