BTS' Suga Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Returning From The U.S.; Had No Contact With Other Band Members

In a rather shocking BTS update, band member Suga (Min Yoon-gi) has tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return from the United States on Thursday, December 23. His PCR test reportedly confirmed the diagnosis. The Korean boy band has been occupied with several global events of late, including the American Music Awards and their appearance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York where they also performed ‘Permission To Dance’.

Suga had taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccinations a couple of months ago. As per a statement shared by BTS’ agency, Big Hit Music, the rapper is currently asymptomatic which is a huge relief and he’s being administered care at home where he is under self-isolation. It also revealed that Suga was not in contact with any other BTS members.

Suga first tested negative upon his return to South Korea in time for the band’s official resting period but tested positive during self-quarantine. Here’s what the statement says as per reports on Soompi:

“Hello.

This is Big Hit Music.

BTS member Suga was confirmed with COVD-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23.

Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.

Suga, who had a number of personal engagements in the United States during BTS’s official time off, tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the United States and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members.

The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Suga in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

Needless to say, ARMYs are shocked at the news of Suga’s diagnosis and wish him a speedy recovery.

Cover image: Big Hit Music

