BTS Suga Teams Up With PSY For A New Single 'That That'; Teaser Sends Army Into A Meltdown

South Korean rapper Psy recently took to social media to drop the teaser of his next album ‘Psy 9th’ title track ‘That That’, which also marks his first collaboration with BTS singer Suga. Taking to social media, ‘Gangnam Style’ singer shared the teaser of ‘That That’ and also announced that the full track, produced by them, will release later this week (April 29).

While the teaser features Psy running towards the camera dressed in a cowboy outfit with intrumental music playing in the background, the half a minute teaser surely left fans animated. And given the popularity of both the South Korean singers, the internet was flooded with interesting posts related to ‘That That’ as Army expressed their excitement over Suga’s collaboration with Psy.

This was so unexpected like no one got any clue or information about this. Legends working together to give us a masterpiece. I am so damnnn excited🔥#PSY_SUGA #SUGA #PSY #ThatThat pic.twitter.com/m0ijwgjOTZ — Pari⁷ || My Sara’s day🍾🍾🐬 (@gpariee) April 26, 2022

This gonna be a LEGENDARY COLLABS between two LEGENDS 😍😍😍#ThatThat#prodSUGAxPsy pic.twitter.com/T3JfSxExTy — nurya bangte (@NBangte) April 26, 2022

.@psy_oppa truly loves the tannies and has been one of the supportive ones! This collab is going to be so epic! 🔥#ThatThat #PSY_SUGA pic.twitter.com/wxtkGljWq1 — Gian⁷🍊 (@giantherockstar) April 26, 2022

Omg!!! The collaboration of the two great artists!!!!🤧😍💓 PSY + SUGA = THAT THAT 💜 #ThatThat #ThatThatProdSUGA pic.twitter.com/gswKzsthMi — Jinnie⁷ (@ipurplewwhJin) April 26, 2022

In another teaser shared by Psy, the pop sensation along with BTS member Suga, can be seen sharing details about the equation they share, evening revealing details of how they became friends. “When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to be someone, who’s hard to approach and Suga wasn’t just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap,” Psy said.

While Psy was all praise for the young BTS member, Suga revealed that he was pretty nervous about the idea of teaming up with Psy initially. “He’s many years my senior and someone so who’s so well-respected in the business,” Suga added. Talking about how their equation changed and they became good friends, Suga said, “It felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. And we became besties in a way.”

Get ready to groove on Psy and Suga’s first collaborative track ‘That That’, releasing on April 29.

