BTS' Suga Makes Full Recovery From COVID-19, BigHit Music Shares Statement

Here’s a bit of good news for ARMYS entering the new year. BTS member Min Yoon-gi aka Suga has made a full recovery from COVID-19 as of January 3, 2022. The rapper had earlier tested positive for the infection upon his return to South Korea from the United States where he had several commitments. As per a health update shared by BigHit Music on fan community Weverse, his quarantine ended and he finally has a clean bill of health. Fans can now heave a sigh of relief.

Suga’s COVID-19 diagnosis came amidst a global surge in coronavirus infections. On December 24, it was reported that he had initially tested negative after his arrival and tested positive during the government-mandated self-quarantine period. However, he didn’t have any symptoms and had received two doses of the vaccination. Suga also took to Weverse to tell fans that he has been “Released from the quarantine.”

BigHit Music in a statement shared details about the good news revealing that he will soon resume daily activities after resting at home.

“Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3.

SUGA who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities.

SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home.

We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.

We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines.

Thank you,” read the statement (via bandwagon.asia)

After Suga tested positive for coronavirus BTS members RM and Jin were also diagnosed with the infection. They are currently in self-isolation.

