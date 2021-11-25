BTS' Solo Grammy 2022 Nomination Leaves Army Disappointed, Call Recording Academy 'Xenophobic'

The nominations for the 64th Grammys are out and it looks like BTS Army is pretty disappointed with the Recording Academy. The global K-pop icons, who created history at the American Music Award 2021 by winning the Artist Of The Year, along with two other wins (Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Favorite Pop Song), managed to earn just a single nod at the prestigious music awards. And this seems to have irked the Army, who took to social media to express their resentment. While millions of fans used the hashtag ‘Scammy’

while calling out Recording Academy, a few even called them ‘xenophobic’. Check out a few reactions here:

Cmmon everyone knows #scrammys won’t survive without @BTS_twt yet NO BTS in that scrap hole 🙂 pic.twitter.com/sxRtLw7SlG — Nisha⁷ (@Nisha78299392) November 23, 2021

istg i wont keep up with scrammys bullshit if it’s not for the sake of yoongi I would ignore this stupid award forever istg they better give yoongi what he wants after what they did to bts last year. And bts got nominated in 1 category when they dominated 2021? xenophobic granny — Just sayin its tae🐯 (@ieyrabts_) November 24, 2021

#scammy now i don’t care of this nonsense award as it is given by seeing race,so so nonsense this scammys,bts who have the most hit song,which broke many records,which was at billiboard number 1 for 10 weeks,got only one nomination,#scammy gave most nomination to their own artist — sunshine (@chimmy107575567) November 24, 2021

Wish I could ignore my life problems the way Grammys did to BTS.#scammys pic.twitter.com/iNvMyQwf0u — Jeon’s Nicole⁷🌱 (@Ruchika04056071) November 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the South Korean all-boys group which comprises of RM, Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and Jimin shared a thank note post the announcement, expressing their gratitude to the Army for their constant support. BTS, who have been nominated alongside Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, Doja Cat and SZA & Coldplay, took to the microblogging site and wrote, “This is a huge honor. Thanks to everyone who supports our music journey!”

BTS Army also highlighted another error made by Recording Academy by pointing out the missing description under BTS’ name during the nominations announcement like other presenters. With millions of BTS fans taking to their respective Twitter handles to call out Recording Academy, the microblogging site has been flooded with tweets related to BTS.

TELL ME IF THIS ISNT UNFAIR!?!??? THIS IS SOO FREAKING ?!?!? They were 1-time Grammy nominee and they weren’t shown while announcing that 1 nomination!?? SCAMMYS U THINK WE CANT SEE WHAT U ARE DOING!??@RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/LiLIYCLWd8 — ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSupdate_7) November 23, 2021

They also didn’t show their faces when they were announcing the nomination :/ pic.twitter.com/RolmkqeEjA — 🧈🍹 (@PeachyBooo) November 23, 2021

While BTS has earned a solo nod at the upcoming Grammy Awards, American musician and television presenter Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nods. On the other hand, pop sensation Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. have managed to secure eight nods each while Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish follow with seven.

The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center), in Los Angeles.

SEE ALSO: American Music Awards 2021 Winners List: BTS Wins Three Awards, Including Artist Of The Year

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : BTS' Solo Grammy 2022 Nomination Leaves Army Disappointed, Call Recording Academy 'Xenophobic'