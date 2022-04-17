BTS' RM Request Fans To Not Throw Stuff At Them During PTD On Stage Concert In Vegas; ARMY Chimes In Support

South Korean pop sensation BTS, recently completed the last leg of their Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Las Vegas. During the closing night of the concert, BTS leader RM aka Kim Naamjoon made a request from the fans and asked them not to throw soft toys, flowers and other things at them while they were performing live on the stage. Throughout the PTDS concert in Vegas, the septet was seen dodging things thrown at them. As RM made the request, ARMY chimed in their support and also asked other fans to respect the band’s decision.

In one of the videos shared by fans from the PTDS concert, RM could be heard requesting fans, “Please don’t throw stuff at us.” As the video was shared online, ARMY took over Twitter and asked other fans to respect the band’s safety and comfort. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

Meanwhile, RM recently threw shade at Grammy for snubbing them. The band’s superhit song Butter was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category but did not win the award.

RM was heard saying, “I know there’s a lot of noise out there about Grammys and the team itself. But why give a sh*t about it?Hating is their freedom and they have their right to hate. But if it was me, I’d rather just talk with my friends in some cafe and forget about it rather than tweeting about it or some interview… I wouldn’t do that, because I’m a grown-up.” The rapper added that they didn’t come to Las Vegas for the Grammy but rather to meet the Army.

