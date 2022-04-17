BTS' RM Request Fans To Not Throw Stuff At Them During PTD On Stage Concert In Vegas; ARMY Chimes In Support

South Korean pop sensation BTS, recently completed the last leg of their Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Las Vegas. During the closing night of the concert, BTS leader RM aka Kim Naamjoon made a request from the fans and asked them not to throw soft toys, flowers and other things at them while they were performing live on the stage. Throughout the PTDS concert in Vegas, the septet was seen dodging things thrown at them. As RM made the request, ARMY chimed in their support and also asked other fans to respect the band’s decision.

SEE ALSO: BTS ARMY Convinced That Jungkook Is Princess Diana’s Reincarnation And They Have Theories!

In one of the videos shared by fans from the PTDS concert, RM could be heard requesting fans, “Please don’t throw stuff at us.” As the video was shared online, ARMY took over Twitter and asked other fans to respect the band’s safety and comfort. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

Namjoon: Please don’t throw your stuff on us, okay? He sounded serious, and made sure that these people that throw things finally understand

the video: pic.twitter.com/BC1txfZByC — mia ⟭⟬ ∞ ⟬⟭⁷⎮I’m everywhere in the TL⎮ PTD concert (@fairy_yoongs) April 16, 2022

What’s sad is because people refuse to stop, we are eventually going to lose the privilege to interact with them that close. Because of a few people making bad choices, everyone will lose the experience — Sienna⁷ (@SiennaCrysto) April 16, 2022

It is a shame Namjoon has to say to you guys to not throw stuff at them. Y’all should’ve known that. You didn’t need someone to tell you that🤨 — 𝐣𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐢𝐟𝐞⁷ ♡ (@MarryToNamjoon) April 16, 2022

Even the flowers they don’t always catch. They’re performing: singing and dancing and not always aware of incoming missiles. Flowers have stems which can poke an eye out as they’re thrown with force, or at the very least scratch. — Adriana💚💜💚💜💚💜💚💜 (@Adriana24964) April 16, 2022

This is actually irking me. Stuff got thrown at them back in the 2017/18 tour and there was a lot of ARMY backlash. Look up the videos, then guys got hurt. I remember Hobi was pissed. I’m betting it’s newer ARMY that don’t know it’s NOT what ARMY do. — Moonchild_Mom 💜 🌗 © (@mom_moonchild) April 16, 2022

I hope they listened..https://t.co/FNcPQUE7C8 — Zakia⁷ 💜Jimin OST (@V_babyzakia) April 16, 2022

I hope they listened..https://t.co/FNcPQUE7C8 — Zakia⁷ 💜Jimin OST (@V_babyzakia) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, RM recently threw shade at Grammy for snubbing them. The band’s superhit song Butter was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category but did not win the award.

SEE ALSO: BTS’ RM Couldn’t Care Less About Grammys Loss; Says “Why Give A Sh*t About It?

RM was heard saying, “I know there’s a lot of noise out there about Grammys and the team itself. But why give a sh*t about it?Hating is their freedom and they have their right to hate. But if it was me, I’d rather just talk with my friends in some cafe and forget about it rather than tweeting about it or some interview… I wouldn’t do that, because I’m a grown-up.” The rapper added that they didn’t come to Las Vegas for the Grammy but rather to meet the Army.