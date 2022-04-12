BTS' RM Couldn't Care Less About Grammys Loss; Says “Why Give A Sh*t About It?

Another award season, another Grammy snub! K-pop group BTS earned a nomination at the 64th Grammy awards for their megahit English language track ‘Butter’ in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The septet also took the event by storm as they performed ‘Butter’. While they were the main highlight of the awards ceremony, they did not end up winning a Grammy. Their exclusion from the winners’ list had ARMYs raising concerns about the Recording Academy not giving the boy band the award they so rightly deserve. Besides, the artists have broken multiple records with their summer song. The disappointment is felt across the fandom but if you ask Kim Namjoon aka RM, he doesn’t “give a sh*t”.

Talking about the Grammys 2022 loss, RM has shared that he couldn’t care less about it. During the recent Permission to Dance concert, BTS’ leader opened up about the loss and said, “I know there’s a lot of noise out there about Grammys and the team itself. But why give a sh*t about it?”

He also added, “Hating is their freedom and they have their right to hate. But if it was me, I’d rather just talk with my friends in some cafe and forget about it rather than tweeting about it or some interview… I wouldn’t do that, because I’m a grown-up.”

He then said, “Anyway, we didn’t come to Vegas for the Grammys, we came for the ARMYs!” as the crowd went wild. Check out the footage posted by a fan on Twitter here:

“let the haters hate. let the lovers love”- kim namjoon pic.twitter.com/lJzQWzw7EO — 🌱⁷ already misses bts (@joontro94) April 9, 2022

RM’s reaction came as a relatable take on the Grammys snub. The popularity and influence of BTS on the music industry across the globe is undeniable. The idols hardly need to prove themselves to the Recording Academy although they have in many instances shared their hopes for a Grammy win. Many fans are in complete agreement with RM and are thrilled to know that he’s unaffected by losing out on the award.

Cover image: HYBE

