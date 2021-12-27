BTS' RM And Jin Test Positive For COVID-19 After Suga; Placed Under Home Quarantine

Last week, BTS’ management Big Hit Music had bad news to share as the band’s rapper Suga (Min Yoon-gi) had tested positive for COVID-19 after his return to South Korea from the U.S. He is currently under self-quarantine and did not come in contact with any other BTS members. Following his diagnosis, RM (Kim Nam-joon) and Jin (Kim Seok-jin) have also tested positive for the virus.

According to Big Hit’s recent statement on Weverse, RM who had earlier tested negative upon his arrival from the U.S. on December 17, has now tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR testing. He reportedly doesn’t have any symptoms of the infection. Jin who came back to South Korea on December 6 tested negative in two rounds of PCR testing has tested positive as of Saturday. And he is experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” which include a mild fever. Meanwhile, Suga is asymptomatic. In an earlier statement addressing his diagnosis, BigHit had said he “had a number of personal engagements in the United States during BTS’s official time off,”

SEE ALSO: BTS’ Suga Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Returning From The U.S.; Had No Contact With Other Band Members

All three BTS members received double vaccination earlier this year. They are presently quarantining at home as mandated by the country’s government health guidelines. ARMYs took to social media to wish RM, Jin and Suga speedy recoveries.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also shared a message with them.

Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin & Yoongi, rest well & feel better soon! 빨리 낫길 바랄게요.

It’s so important for everyone to take precautions: Wear a well-fitting mask, keep a safe distance, avoid poorly ventilated, crowded spaces, clean hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 25, 2021

SEE ALSO: BTS’ V’s Solo ‘Christmas Tree’ For ‘Our Beloved Summer’ Broke A Major Record And Dethroned Mariah Carey

Cover image: Big Hit Music

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : BTS' RM And Jin Test Positive For COVID-19 After Suga; Placed Under Home Quarantine