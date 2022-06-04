BTS Reveals They Had Planned To Come To Mumbai Before Pandemic And Desi ARMY Can't Handle It

The South Korean boy group, BTS, has become nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon over the years and has a huge global fan following who call themselves the Army. The septet recently revealed that they planned to perform in several countries over the world for their Map Of The Soul World Tour and one of those countries was India and Mumbai city to be specific. However, the group had to cancel the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Desi Army is going crazy.

In a conversation with Spotify, RM could be heard saying, “After ON, our goal was to go on a tour for a year traveling several countries; in other continents like Australia.” Jungkook chimed in and added that they couldn’t commence the tour due to pandemic and the group revealed that they had also planned to come to India to perform in Mumbai.

As the conversation was released online, Desi Army went crazy and left a flurry of reactions on Twitter. Check out some of them below.

@BTS_twt @bts_bighit Before you come to INDIA(mumbai especially)make sure to have a 100% fool-proof security,bc ppl in this country dont know the concept of privacy AT ALL,please dont ever meet with any so-called-bollywood-celebrity …they are cringe af.🤦🏻‍♀️😭i love BTS soo much ❤️ — BTS_ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ🖤 (@ERadiations) June 4, 2022

On 2022 they have planned to come Mumbai but pandemic came 😭 please don’t come now😭💜

Vdo on Spotify playlist “This is BTS” pic.twitter.com/SuEDlWnEYB — jooniesworld💜 (@btsforever1822) June 4, 2022

me at the bts concert in mumbai after selling my kidney, my dads car and my house. pic.twitter.com/rM6j1zYgRW — thatantisocialboy (@firoZzz77) June 3, 2022

armys are booked and busy for bts pic.twitter.com/48vGzXhjN9 — xavier (@kooksmcthighs) June 3, 2022

me at the bts concert in mumbai after selling my kidney, my dads car and my house pic.twitter.com/SEB85218km — mich (@btsdesi) June 3, 2022

OH MY GOD BTS HAD PLANNED INDIA (MUMBAI) AS A TOUR STOP IN 2020 YALL pic.twitter.com/sfRGe8JH4t — shreya (@bisonyeondan) June 3, 2022

ALL THIS TIME….. THE QUESTION MARK WAS MUMBAI…. I’M GONNA SCREAM. THE FIRST EVER CHANCE INDIAN ARMYs GOT TO SEE BTS LOST CUZ OF THAT MF COVID 😭. THEY ARE GOING TO RELEASE NEW WORLD TOUR DATES SO LET’S JUST DON’T LOOSE HOPE 🤞🙏 pic.twitter.com/rltSNiCjSK — anju⁷✰ (slow 📚) (@jjksceo) June 3, 2022

they planned to go australia, barcelona, south america, and india mumbai but because of pandemic their plans were canceled. 😭 pic.twitter.com/rIVaLeHW9U — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) June 3, 2022

