BTS Reveals They Had Planned To Come To Mumbai Before Pandemic And Desi ARMY Can't Handle It

June 4, 2022

The South Korean boy group, BTS, has become nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon over the years and has a huge global fan following who call themselves the Army. The septet recently revealed that they planned to perform in several countries over the world for their Map Of The Soul World Tour and one of those countries was India and Mumbai city to be specific. However, the group had to cancel the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Desi Army is going crazy.

In a conversation with Spotify, RM could be heard saying, “After ON, our goal was to go on a tour for a year traveling several countries; in other continents like Australia.” Jungkook chimed in and added that they couldn’t commence the tour due to pandemic and the group revealed that they had also planned to come to India to perform in Mumbai.

As the conversation was released online, Desi Army went crazy and left a flurry of reactions on Twitter. Check out some of them below.

