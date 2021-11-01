BTS Receive Three Nods At American Music Awards, Including 'Artist of the Year'; Army Just Can't Keep Calm

2021 has turned out to be a great year for K-pop group BTS. From performing at the 76th UN General Assembly to collaborating with British band Coldplay, for their first bilingual track, My Universe, the septet has gone win over the audience with their music and performances. But according to the BTS Army, this is just the beginning as the South Korean all-boys group has gone on to earn three nods at the upcoming American Music Awards, including Artist of the Year. And with this nomination, BTS has become the first Asian artist to be nominated for the prestigious award where they’ll be competing with the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, Ariana Grande and others.

Apart from ‘Artist of the Year’, BTS has also got nods in two more categories: ‘Favorite Pop Duo’ and ‘Favorite Pop Song’. Needless to say, BTS who enjoy a massive fan following across the globe, popularly known as the BTS Army, took to their respective social media handles to celebrate their favourite K-pop group’s new historic achievement. Check out a few reactions here:

BTS earn their first-ever ‘Artist Of The Year’ nomination on #AMAs. — BTS Charting (@armyhot10) October 28, 2021

Take AMAs very seriously, especially because we have been nominated for Artist of The Year.

Search ‘AMAs’ on TikTok

Vote for BTS pic.twitter.com/gCX0eRZ2hJ — BTS Voting Group (@BTSVotingFor7) November 1, 2021

ARMY listen, BTS Artist Of The Year nomination is huge as we’ve been waiting for this for years. American Music Awards is like the BBMAs. Prepare your Tiktok accounts as early as now. We will vote hard for BTS! — Jin (@JoonieArkive) October 28, 2021

BTS got their first Artist of the year Award in South Korea after 4 years into their career at MAMA and now BTS have received their first Artist of the Year nomination in US after 5 years since thr US promo started in 2017..They never had it easy in either of the music industry! — sara⁷ ◡̈ (@TEARHOYAA) October 28, 2021

While BTS members Jimin And V’s song ‘Friends‘ has been included in Marvel’s upcoming project, Eternals, the septet: RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin and V, has been busy gearing up for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles at the Sofi Stadium on November 27- 28 and December 1-2.

Hailed as one of the top three pop music awards in the US, post the Grammy Awards and the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21. While Olivia Rodrigo leads the nominations list with seven nods, BTS Army has been cheering for their favourite K-pop group. Meanwhile, BTS has even received multiple nods at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards which will take place in December.

