BTS 'Proof' Becomes K-Pop Group's Sixth Album To Secure Top Spot On Billboard 200; BTS Army Celebrates

Grammy-nominated popular K-pop group BTS has created history with their recently released anthology album ‘Proof’. The album which released earlier this month, secured the top spot on Billboard 200 chart with its debut, making it the boy band’s sixth album to gain the top spot on debut. While BTS has created history with their latest album, the accomplishment comes days after the band announced that they would be focusing more on solo projects.

BTS’ new compilation album ‘Proof’ debuts at No. 1 on the #Billboard200 chart (dated June 25), garnering group its sixth chart-topper. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/G9pfxDOR6e — billboard (@billboard) June 20, 2022

While the iconic K-pop group’s plan to focus on individual growth left BTS Army is a state of chaos, the success of ‘Proof’ gave them a reason to celebrate their idol’s achievement. Check out how the Army celebrated BTS’ triumph here:

congratulations @BTS_twt doing this with an anthology album is even more incredible https://t.co/HkKkEnL4Ph — left and right (@sarasfilter) June 19, 2022

“CONGRATULATIONS BTS”

“PR ARMYs”

I love you so much BTS 💜ARMY Forever 💜ᗷᗩᑎǤ丅ᗩᑎ Forever 💜👨7⃣🎤💞😍😘😘😍💜💜💜💜

BTS 6th no 1 in bb200 🏆🎉👏💜#YetToCome100M

#BTS6thNo1InBB200 pic.twitter.com/hqLZwSzU8X — 🍭😘🇵🇭Janndennisec.tan🇰🇷🎀🧸 (@jannkpoptan23) June 20, 2022

bangtan ending the chapter 1 with six number one album on billboard 200 chart , congratulations bts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FmvdnDTIYd — MAYCEE ⁷ 🐹 stream proof (@seokjinmylabsss) June 19, 2022

#BTS & their #1 albums on billboard 200 ❣

CONGRATULATIONS BTS

BTS PAVED THE WAY#ProofNo1OnBB200 pic.twitter.com/aJIkCHabvm — Seokjin naked! (@Jin_Yoonieverse) June 19, 2022

CONGRATULATIONS BTS #1 LY: Tear (2018)

#1 LY: Answer (2018)

#1 Map of the Soul: Persona (2019)

#1 Map of the Soul: 7 (2020)

#1 BE (2020)

#1 Proof (2022) 🆕#ProofNo1InBB200#BTS6thNo1InBB200 #BTS_Proof pic.twitter.com/UqkHHcjy5q — ✴︎ lis (slow) (@elisbethx) June 20, 2022

BTS, the popular K-pop group which comprises of leader RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, dropped the album ‘Proof’ which comprises of old and new songs, earlier this month (June 10). And within no time, ‘Proof’ joined the likes of ‘Love Yourself: Tear’, ‘Love Yourself: Answer’, ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’, ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ and ‘BE’ by topping the Billboard 200 chart and creating history.

While BTS’ youngest member Jungkook is collaborating with Charlie Putt for ‘Left and Right’, he did share his stance on BTS hiatus reports that have been making rounds on the internet. In a live session before dropping a glimpse of his collab with Putt, Jungkook clarified that the focusing on solo projects didn’t mean that BTS won’t function as a group. Furthermore, he even revealed that they will continue to film their webseries ‘Run BTS’ while working on individual projects. Read more about it here.

SEE ALSO: BTS Jungkook Collabs With Charlie Puth On ‘Left And Right’; Announcement Video Leaves Army Animated – Watch

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : BTS 'Proof' Becomes K-Pop Group's Sixth Album To Secure Top Spot On Billboard 200; BTS Army Celebrates