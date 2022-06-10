BTS' New Song 'Yet to Come' MV Is Here And Army Is Having An Emotional Meltdown – Watch

The wait is finally over! Global K-pop sensation BTS has finally dropped their much-awaited track ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ along with their new album ‘Proof’. With three new tracks added to the newly released album, ‘Proof’ includes tracks selected by the members of the K-pop group reflecting on ‘the past, present, and future of BTS’. And the album’s arrival along with the MV of ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ has just given another reason for BTS Army to celebrate.

Check out the MV of ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ here:

From ‘No More Dream’ to ‘Spring Day’, the four minute forty seconds MV will take you back in time as it’ll remind you of BTS’ past MVs. And BTS Army is having quite a gala time enjoying the new track dropped by their idols on Friday. Check out a few reactions here:

Spring Day, BST, I Need U, & No More Dream elements all in one MV. Sht I’m in tears MAHAL NA MAHAL KO KAYO BANGTAN 😭💜#YetToCome#YetToCome_BTS#BTS_Proof pic.twitter.com/oiUAGEmUfJ — eli | 06/10/2022 (@mochim1013) June 10, 2022

I will NEVER get over #YetToCome all the references are incredible, look at Blood, Sweat and Tears 😭 look at DEMIAN!!!#YetToComeIsComing #YetToCome_BTS #BTS_Proof pic.twitter.com/wUq9mjrE1O — Bookish Theories (@BookishT_S) June 10, 2022

all the references bts made of their iconic eras in ‘yet to come’; a thread#BTS_Proof #YetToCome_BTS pic.twitter.com/Q1eX1qszfB — 샤지아 ⁷ (@btsmendes_) June 10, 2022

IM CRYING 😭 The Bus from No More Dream 😭 #YetToCome_BTS pic.twitter.com/5pXnRB0AuF — Taechwita (@tjrwls_1230) June 10, 2022

The popular South Korean K-pop group which includes V, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, RM and Jin dropped their new album along with the MV of ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ just days after their visited the White House. While the K-pop idols raised awareness about anti-Asian crimes, US President took to social media to pen a thank you note for BTS and appreciate their efforts. “It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon,” President Biden tweeted.

It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. pic.twitter.com/LnczTpT2aL — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

