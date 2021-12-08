BTS Members Finally Join Instagram With Individual Accounts And V Has Already Broken a Record

You can now follow BTS on their own accounts on Instagram! BTS members have officially taken over Instagram with their personal, verified accounts. On Monday, ARMYs were thrilled to notice that K-pop idols RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, and V have launched their solo IG handles. BTS’ social media presence so far has been through their official pages that posted regular updates on the group managed by their label. So their followers will know why going solo is a pretty big deal.

All seven members have blessed the internet by putting up their first posts. Check them out here in case you haven’t already:

RM (@rkive – a clever pun) whose bio reads, “just an archive” chose to share a sunny picture of himself enjoying quite the view by the sea as his first post.

Jin (@jin) being Jin, posted a picture of himself wearing a ‘Permission to Dance’ t-shirt and rocking pigtails (drawing endless Suid Game references from fans).

SEE ALSO: BTS Jin’s ‘Super Tuna’ Bollywood Version Featuring Ranveer Singh Takes Over The Internet By Storm

J-hope (@uarmyhope – like his popular phrase) posted aesthetic images from his time in LA.

V (@thv) posted a goofy image of a skeleton followed by a Polaroid image a selfie of himself with shaving cream on.

Jimin (@j.m.) graced Instagram with a behind the scenes image from the shoot of their English-language single ‘Butter’.

Suga (@augstd – his stage name) struggled with a first post which he deleted and the followed up by two posts.

Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz) posted a picture of the sea followed by an concert image from an empty SoFi Stadium.

While it hasn’t been long since BTS members joined Instagram, they garnered followers in no time. Fans expected the idols’ accounts to break the internet and sure enough, a record has already been broken. Kim Taehying (V) broke an Instagram record by reaching 10 million followers in a very short time. V is officially the fastest person in the world to hit 10 million on the social media platform. Well, it’s 17.8 million followers currently. How’s that for a welcoming party?

In other BTS news, the band is set to take a second vacation. On Monday, Big Hit Music announced that they will be taking an extended break to spend the holidays with their families. This is their second official break after the one they took in 2019. But fans needn’t wait too long for their return. The band has a bunch of things on their schedule including their concert in Seoul that’s due for March and they will be preparing for their new album.

SEE ALSO: BTS Announce Their Next Concert; Leave ARMY Excited With New ‘Butter’ Holiday Remix

Big Hit’s statement reads, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists.”

It also added, “BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter’. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans.”

Cover: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : BTS Members Finally Join Instagram With Individual Accounts And V Has Already Broken a Record