BTS' Member V's Marriage Comment Cracks Up Everyone, Jimin's Name In 'Eternals' Credits Leaves Army Emotional

With 2021 coming to an end, fans are all geared up for the upcoming awards season. And one name that’s making a huge splash in the nominations lists and social media is the South Korean music group BTS. The septet has not only impressed the audience with their music, but won over the audience with entertaining virtual performances as well. And their latest collaboration with English band Coldplay for a bilingual track, My Universe, left music fanatics all over the globe animated. But what’s grabbed everyone’s attention is their recently released 2022 Season’s Greetings Spot #2. wherein V’s comment on marriage left everyone in splits.

Like every year, BTS members had a photoshoot this year too, which turned out to be quite entertaining as fans got another glimpse of their camaraderie. However, it was V aka Kim Taehyung comment ‘I will marry BTS members’ that stole the thunder. While Jungkook jumped off his seat in excitement, other BTS members too were left cracked up. Check out the video here:

On the other hand, BTS Army took over Twitter as Jimin’s name in Eternals end credit left many emotional. While Army had a proud moment, they left no stone unturned in showering the young singer with love. Here are some reactions:

The septet, who recently entertained everyone with their Permission To Dance virtual concert last month, the popular K-pop group is currently gearing up for their first in-person performance after almost two years. BTS which comprises of RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin and V, are slated to perform in Los Angeles at the Sofi Stadium on November 27- 28 and December 1-2. Apart from this, BTS has even earned several nods at the American Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards.

