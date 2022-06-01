BTS Member Jungkook Trends Online After Deleting All His Instagram Posts, And Army Has Many Theories

BTS member Jungkook has been trending on social media since the past few days as Army has been busy trying to figure out the reason behind the singer deleting all his social media posts. While other BTS members (like V, Jin, J-Hope and leader RM) have been busy sharing updates from the group’s recent visit to the White House and meeting with US President Joe Biden, Jungkook absence from social media after deleting all his Instagram posts has left Army pretty concerned.

While some fans suggest that the 24-year-old musician has archieved all his posts, others suggest that Jungkook could soon release a new track as many artists tend to follow the trend of archiving their post before dropping something big. Check out their reactions here:

JUNGKOOK DELETED ALL HIS INSTAGRAM POSTS. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — kei. (@COOKlEJEON) May 30, 2022

Jungkook seems to have archived all his Instagram posts. It is something artists usually do when they are about to release music. Could be? New era???? pic.twitter.com/p3kVxIrsEf — 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 (@GoldenJKUnivers) May 30, 2022

As I witnessed Jungkook delete the entire Instagram post, I panicked and tried to tell him to stop, but I couldn’t😭😭😭

Hope you alright!! pic.twitter.com/yUngQsntt0 — Renee (@Renee95_JK) May 30, 2022

Jungkook deleted all his instagram posts again..ㅠ ㅠ ㅠ ㅠ ㅠ ㅠ pic.twitter.com/zVyCE4PAyH — ARME_twt(셔인) 22.06.10 ~ #PROOF (@ARME_twt) June 1, 2022

jungkook is really passionate about his instagram https://t.co/MJ3rRtPU3p — jena⁷ 🦩 06.10 (@dnjshgodus) June 1, 2022

Sharing his views on the impact South Korean music has had on world in the past few years, Jungkook said, “We still feel surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world, transcending languages and cultural barriers. We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things.” While the singer shared his thoughts at the White House, BTS recent meeting with US President Joe Biden (on May 31) made a lot of headlines.

White House Press Briefing | #JUNGKOOK‘s speech “We still feel surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world, transcending languages and cultural barriers. We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things.” pic.twitter.com/po49Ygaah1 — jk updates ★ (@jjklve) May 31, 2022

While anti-Asian sentiments in the United States have witnessed a rise in the past two years, K-pop group BTS have taken to social media and extended their support on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, US President Biden wrote, “It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon.”

It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. pic.twitter.com/LnczTpT2aL — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

