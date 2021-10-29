BTS Member Jungkook Surprises Everyone With His Beautiful Rendition Of Harry Styles' 'Falling', J-Hope & Army Impressed

Global K-pop group BTS might be gearing up for their upcoming in-person concert in the US, but it looks like their youngest member Jungkook decided to surprise the Army by dropping a new track online today. The 24-year-old talented singer impressed everyone with his version of pop sensation Harry Styles’ passionate track ‘Falling’. And while the BTS Army flooded social media praising the talented musician and his voice, BTS member and rapper J-Hope too joined them by hailing the new cover ‘great’. Taking to the Korean platform Weverse, J-Hope wrote, ‘When did you make this (song), it’s great.’

Jungkook’s rendition has currently surpassed the 8 million mark on YouTube. The track beautiful had clocked 2 million views within just an hour of its release. And with the immense support and praise that it has been earning on the internet, Jungkook’s track is expected to win more hearts. Needless to say, BTS Army and Harry Styles’ fans praised the young South Korean artist for impressing them with his beautiful version of ‘Falling’. Check out a few reactions here:

BTS WEVERSE FEED JHOPE/HOSEOK 211029 HS: when did you make this (song).. 😇 it’s great [ T/N: he wrote it really cutely 🥺😭 ] @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/QAliA4cyPT — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) October 28, 2021

Jungkook song cover are just a whole masterpieces 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Rk1h9GpLUG — Jungkook⁷🍒 (@ArmyBtsPics2) October 28, 2021

Jungkook’s voice.. one of the most beautiful things in this planet. I feel like I kept walking down forest on an windy day and found a beautiful lake in there. Looking at that lake that is sparkling with sunshine, the wind was strong but mellow. @BTS_twt — Soo Choi 💜 (@choi_bts2) October 28, 2021

It was absolutely beautiful. His lower register is so soothing and the higher notes were spot on. His english pronunciation was soooo good. I loved it. — Cassie Looker (@cassie_looker) October 29, 2021

when taehyung said jungkook has the best voice in korea, he didn’t lie. — tk⁷ (@teekayjeon) October 28, 2021

U #jungkook have a such an angelic voice💜💜💜💜💜… thank you soo much for this beautiful song💜💜💜💜💜 — sudipta sahoo (@sudiptasahoo16) October 28, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS recently earned multiple nods in many music categories at the People’s Choice Awards, which will take place in Santa Monica on December 7. The septet, who recently impressed everyone with their virtual Permission To Dance concert, will soon be heading to Los Angeles for their upcoming in-person performances scheduled at the Sofi Stadium on November 27- 28 and December 1-2.

On the other hand, Harry Styles’ is all set to make his Marvel debut with Chloé Zhao’s upcoming movie Eternals. According to reports, Styles’ will be essaying the role of Thanos’ brother Eros and will feature in the post-credit scene of the Oscar-winning director’s film. The singer-turned-actor, who made his acting debut with the 2017 war drama, Dunkirk, has sent the entire MCU into a frenzy with the news of his upcoming debut.

