BTS Leaves ARMY In Tears As They Announce 'Indefinite Hiatus' At Festa Dinner; To Focus On Individual Projects

Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook gathered for a pre-recorded dinner, a day after their 9th anniversary. In the hour-long discussion that was premiered on Youtube, the group reminisced about their past and ended the talk by letting the ARMY know what they are planning for their future. The dinner was organised at BTS’ old house where all the seven boys lived together, before starting to live individually.

Namjoon (RM) could be heard saying, “I feel lost. After releasing Butter and Permission to Dance, I started feeling that I don’t know what kind of a band we are anymore. What kind of music do we want to make? What do we want to say? I believe we should have taken this break long ago, but we kept putting it off.”

Starting with J-Hope, each member will be releasing their solo albums instead of the mixtape. J-Hope said, “This is also a new direction for us as a company, the attitude towards solo projects has changed.” The group got tearful as they bid farewell to ARMY and Jungkook summed up the message and said, “I promise we will return some day, more mature than now. Till then, we ask for your blessing.”

However, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, Hybe, said that the group is not taking a hiatus but rather just working on individual projects. “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” the statement said.

As the announcement was made, ARMY flooded Twitter and said that they will be waiting for BTS to comeback and that they respect their decision. Take a look at the reactions here.

