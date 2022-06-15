BTS Leaves ARMY In Tears As They Announce 'Indefinite Hiatus' At Festa Dinner; To Focus On Individual Projects

Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook gathered for a pre-recorded dinner, a day after their 9th anniversary. In the hour-long discussion that was premiered on Youtube, the group reminisced about their past and ended the talk by letting the ARMY know what they are planning for their future. The dinner was organised at BTS’ old house where all the seven boys lived together, before starting to live individually.

Namjoon (RM) could be heard saying, “I feel lost. After releasing Butter and Permission to Dance, I started feeling that I don’t know what kind of a band we are anymore. What kind of music do we want to make? What do we want to say? I believe we should have taken this break long ago, but we kept putting it off.”

yoongi saying bts is going on a hiatus pic.twitter.com/VLwcbSL0IJ — .ᴖ◡ᴖ. (@kkukstudio) June 14, 2022

Starting with J-Hope, each member will be releasing their solo albums instead of the mixtape. J-Hope said, “This is also a new direction for us as a company, the attitude towards solo projects has changed.” The group got tearful as they bid farewell to ARMY and Jungkook summed up the message and said, “I promise we will return some day, more mature than now. Till then, we ask for your blessing.”

However, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, Hybe, said that the group is not taking a hiatus but rather just working on individual projects. “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” the statement said.

As the announcement was made, ARMY flooded Twitter and said that they will be waiting for BTS to comeback and that they respect their decision. Take a look at the reactions here.

sad and scary:

• bts hiatus good and exciting:

• each member can have healing time

• each member can pursue their passions and interests and express themselves fully and independently

• bts solo albums

• bts solo activities

• return of Run BTS

• BTS will return stronger — 🏳️‍🌈 Aurelia⁷ ʸᵒᵘ ᶜᵃⁿ🥺 🏳️‍🌈 (@BigBowlOfPasta1) June 14, 2022

According to a statement from HYBE (via @AP), @BTS_twt’s solo projects plan is not a ‘hiatus’ as they will still be working on projects as a group, as well as individually. “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time.” pic.twitter.com/CmkGvSCwpg — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 14, 2022

bts taking a break to focus on themselves is something im never going to complain about.. it could be thousand years and I’ll still be waiting for them with open arms — ْ (@pjmvelvets) June 14, 2022

“You were with us for almost 10 years. We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things. We promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now. I hope that you could give us your blessing” 💜 pic.twitter.com/HhL9vpdusn — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 14, 2022

Fascinating that BTS is speaking this freely about the last few years leading up to hiatus, feels the group is breaking new ground for K-Pop The band pausing at peak popularity and Proof being essentially a greatest hits album indicates they have confidence they can return https://t.co/WdRoY2TWon — Joon Lee (@joonlee) June 14, 2022

bts: we’re going on hiatus to focus on our own individual work😢 also bts:…how dare you not share your individual work with me?? apologize🤨 https://t.co/PQ16ripAXj — jay⁷ (@namyooning) June 14, 2022

Chapter 2 of bts begins with each member having their solo works and releasing albums, instead of mixtapes. BTS will be in hiatus. Promise to always walk with you and definitely support each of you equally. 💜 THANK YOU BTS! “Army Forever! BTS Forever!” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/NYRyyiuPXH — Armae⁷ (@Armae0T7) June 14, 2022

