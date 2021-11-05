BTS Leader RM Pens An Emotional Letter Wishing Peace & Love For Army Ahead Of Their In-Person LA Concert

Hailed as one of the best music groups in the world, South Korean group BTS has dominated renowned music charts with their track while creating more new records this year. While their recent bilingual track, My Universe, marked their first collaboration with British band, Coldplay, the song went on to debut on Billboard Hot 100 top spot. And with the septet earning multiple nods at various upcoming Award nights, BTS leader took to social media to pen an emotional letter wishing ‘peace & love’ for the Army ahead of their in-person LA concert.

namjoon’s 211104 weverse letter ↳ “the winter that used to startle me has now disappeared into days past

and the days have cleared into a pleasant season for walks.

let’s meet once the breezy days start to get a little warmer.” 🍂 https://t.co/BEmQf7Wvhh pic.twitter.com/nMjG9kIWT0 — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) November 3, 2021

Taking to Weverse, RM aka Kim Namjoon, penned a lengthy note in which he shared his inner thoughts and even admitted that it has been getting difficult to write long letters. Sharing his feelings, RM wrote, “I have wandered far and wide in search of this feeling of security and comfort. But I now understand that people, not excluding myself, of course often cannot help but desire a little bit of drama. It’s like an illness, feeling safe and comfortable for a moment, only to be shaken once again.”

I got so emotional after reading this. Him and I pass through different kinds of problems but just reading him describe his feelings makes me feel at ease as of I let a load off my shoulders. Something about him feels so friendly, so comforting — jay (@peace_fully_) November 3, 2021

this is so important to hear from namjoon “i’m only 28 y.o.” as a 25 y.o. i wanna thank him because so many people waiting something from me just because of my age like “you’re already 25” no i’m only 25 — ✴︎˚· (@uminimoni) November 3, 2021

Thanks, Namjoon.

I’m super busy these days..

Your letter encourages me to go on with my life. — Soo Choi 💜 (REST) (@choi_bts2) November 3, 2021

reading this after a long day actually brought tears to my eyes, he’s such a lovely person 😭😭💗💗 — ︎정구기⁷ (@dreamjeons) November 3, 2021

“The winter that used to startle me, arriving all at once and with a sense of fear, has disappeared into days past. And the days have cleared into a pleasant season for taking walks. Let’s meet once the breezy days start to get a little warmer. As always, I will await that day while making music and keeping up with my physical and mental health. I miss you!” RM concluded. Needless to say, RM’s letter left the Army emotional and concerned as they flooded the internet with heartfelt replies. Check out a few reactions here:

Meanwhile, BTS are all set to perform in person after almost two years at their upcoming concert in Los Angeles at the Sofi Stadium on November 27- 28 and December 1-2. On the other hand, they have also earned multiple nods at the upcoming American Music and People’s Choice Awards.

SEE ALSO: BTS Receive Three Nods At American Music Awards, Including ‘Artist of the Year’; Army Just Can’t Keep Calm

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : BTS Leader RM Pens An Emotional Letter Wishing Peace & Love For Army Ahead Of Their In-Person LA Concert